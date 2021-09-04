EGREMONT — Three Southern Berkshire police departments collaborated Friday to arrest a driver who authorities say tried to flee a traffic stop.
About 7 p.m. Friday, an Egremont officer tried to stop a driver for allegedly speeding on Egremont Plain Road, the Egremont Police Department said in a Facebook post.
“The operator of the vehicle failed to stop and increased his speed,” the post said.
Egremont contacted the Great Barrington Police Department, which also tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver continued southbound on Route 7.
The Sheffield Police Department then was notified and sent two units.
“Upon seeing the two additional cruisers the operator of the vehicle pulled to the right and stopped,” the post said.
Egremont Police arrested the 19-year-old driver, from Goshen, Conn., on charges of speeding, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for a police officer.
The Berkshire County Sheriff’s 911 Dispatch Center relayed information to responding officers.