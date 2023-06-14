Egremont’s ‘Turtle Man’ has been working to save Smiley's Pond turtles for years, finally the state is stepping in to help

EGREMONT — Ari Zorn panicked on Tuesday when he first saw construction near Smiley’s Pond, where legions of turtles and other creatures have met their maker in the crevices of a dam over the years.

It turned out the work was exactly what Zorn has wanted for several years: a way for the creatures to move between the Karner Brook and Smiley’s Pond — also known as Mill Pond — without getting stuck and dying on their way.

“I was told this would never happen, that I couldn’t have done this,” Zorn said. “That I was crazy.”

Turns out he was onto something. To fix this deathtrap, the state is now raising the bottom of the dam and creating “ramps” for the turtles and other critters to get a foothold, slither or crawl up to the pond.

It began on Tuesday, and continued Wednesday morning, with Zorn there bursting with joy in a shirt that says “Turtle Man,” pointing to a Eastern Water Snake, a crawfish and trout that were moving around at the construction site. The work will take at least another week, said a state worker.

It was a few years ago that Zorn saw the turtles dying in the dam. He jumped in to free them and there his zealotry was born. He called state and local officials, and kept pestering them about this carnage at the intersection of Route 23 and Mount Washington Road. The dam is owned by the state Department of Transportation.

He started a nonprofit, Friends of Smiley’s Pond, to raise awareness of the problem, but also of the 33 endangered species including plants and rare birds. The pond is considered one of the purest water bodies in the state.

He did all this in his spare time. He’s a parent, husband, fitness trainer, cannabis entrepreneur and activist, whose love of this pond and its creatures was born more than 20 years ago when he walked here daily with his wee ones in strollers and measured his children's ages over the years by that of a large and growing snapping turtle.

The DOT arranged to do the dam project as it is currently working in downtown South Egremont, overhauling Main Street. The town is also there, replacing water mains, given that the roads are already open.

The agency came up with a plan two years ago, with the Department of Fisheries and Wildlife and other agencies, to install a climbing fence for the critters and to grout the crevices. This was an experiment to see if the wildlife would make use of the fence — and they did.

“It was a cheap solution that proved to work,” said state Rep. William “Smitty” Pignatelli, D-Lenox, who helped champion the project at the state level.

From there came the current plans, and those are likely to become a model for dams statewide, since they often are a threat to wildlife and watersheds.

This thrills Zorn who, kneeling over the edge of the dam to look for a snake, is still awestruck that he had stirred government bureaucracy into motion over turtles and snakes.

“I fight for things,” Zorn said, “that don’t have a voice.”