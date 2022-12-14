Aquarion bought Sheffield’s water system and is eyeing Housatonic's and also Egremont's water departments

EGREMONT — As it contemplates $9 million in upgrades to maintain its water system, the town is considering a sale to a corporation that has already bought neighboring Sheffield’s system — and is eyeing nearby Housatonic’s.

At a Nov. 14 special town meeting residents voted in favor of exploring a possible sale of Egremont’s water department to Connecticut-based Aquarion Water Co. — which is owned by Eversource Energy — as well as other options that include the town’s continued ownership and restructuring.

The company is in “informal conversations at this point” with Egremont, said Peter Fazekas, Aquarion’s director of corporate communications.

"We're basically taking it one step at a time," said Select Board Chair George McGurn, noting that as a municipally-run system the town will have to go out to bid. "I rather doubt a lot of people will be standing in line [to buy it] but we have to go through this process."

The conversations stem from an October report by a study group that found a sale of the water department — run by the Water Enterprise Fund — to make the most sense for the town’s finances and liability, customer water bills, which are already deemed comparatively high in the area, as well as improving and maintaining the infrastructure to continue the water’s “excellent” quality.

“The [enterprise fund] earns revenue at a rate that barely supports the expenses of the business and cannot build meaningful retained earnings to address capital expenditures required for the maintenance or growth of the business as currently structured,” the report says.

With 180 hookups serving 650 people, the limited water line reach, expansion for “just a few additional customers is entirely non-economic.”

Aquarion is an attractive option for small-town water departments struggling to fund upgrades for old systems while keeping water rates reasonable.

Some are courting Aquarion, the largest privately-run water utility in the region.

The company bought Sheffield’s system last year, and announced in March that it would soon acquire Torrington, Connecticut’s system.

It also recently bought the Falls Village, Conn., system that is part of Canaan, Conn., at the Sheffield border.

Great Barrington officials looking to solve problems with privately-owned Housatonic’s system — whose owners used to own the Egremont system, then called the South Egremont Water Co. — have also had conversations with Aquarion representatives.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

The Egremont report concludes that the water department's enterprise fund is “essentially a no-growth business.” It breaks even each year.

The system’s equipment is aging and there isn’t a lot of money to pay operators.

An engineering study found $9 million in needed upgrades over the coming decade and beyond, including an immediate need for $200,000 and another $4.6 million in five years.

It also includes $2 million needed to secure the dam at Karner Brook — the town's water source.

Depending on use, most Egremont water customers pay roughly $98.50 a month — that cost includes paying down debt, according to William Brinker, the department's clerk.

Aquarion can "smooth" rates across a large customer base and also keep rates down while still getting a return on their investment, the report says.

For a number of reasons the sale of the Egremont system would fall well below its roughly $3.4 million "book value."

Even so, it might be worth it in the long run. Money has to be plunged into the system — one way or another, the report's authors say.

Doing nothing, they note, "is a potentially hazardous option that ignores operational realities, amounting to a tik-tok toward a physical or pubic health water utility crisis."

Not everyone in Egremont thinks it should be sold. The system only pumps about 10 percent of the current capacity of the aquifer, leaving Egremont water-wealthy, McGurn said.

"Some people say, 'It's our liquid gold,'" McGurn said.

The Select Board is now the Water Commission after those former commissioners resigned following the report. They'll have their first meeting Friday. Poly Lanoue, a former water commissioner who was part of the study group, could not be reached for comment.

Thomas Berkel, a member of the Egremont study group, referred questions to the Select Board since the study group has dissolved after providing its analysis to the town.