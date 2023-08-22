Plans are underway in Great Barrington for a community painted mural of Elizabeth Freeman. But where will it go?

GREAT BARRINGTON — Plans for a mural honoring Elizabeth Freeman downtown are underway though there are still questions about where exactly it will go and when it will be painted.

Organizers told the Select Board on Monday that they are tentatively proposing it be painted on a wall of the Mason Library near the lower entrance at the children’s library.

Painting the mural would be a community public art project led by an experienced muralist and orchestrated by a Springfield-based nonprofit called Common Wealth Murals.

It will be grant-funded, said John Horan, one of the organizers, and likely will see completion next summer or beyond. It would involve the creation of a committee as well as public input.

It was at the Great Barrington courthouse that Freeman and an enslaved man in 1781 were the first in Massachusetts to successfully sue for their freedom.

The case was heard at the County Court of Common Pleas in Great Barrington. The slaveholder involved was Col. John Ashley of Sheffield.

But there are also other reasons to honor Freeman, said Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO of Multicultural Bridge. Bridge is leading the project in collaboration with the W.E.B. Du Bois Center for Democracy and Freedom, the NAACP Berkshires Branch and the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“She was clearly a deep listener, and she was also an entrepreneur, land and property owner and an activist in 1781,” VanSant told the board, referring in part to Freeman’s later years living in Stockbridge. “She took care of herself, she took care of community and for me she embodies economic freedom and voice, the strength of our ancestors, and primarily the resolve and ability and birthright of a Black woman to lead us to liberation.”

The mural will connect with other honors of Freeman in town and in South County that includes a statute of Freeman installed in Sheffield last year and the co-naming of a Great Barrington street for Freeman. It also will tie into the sculpture of W.E.B. Du Bois outside the library whose completion is expected next year.

Du Bois was born in a home on Church Street 70 years after Freeman’s court victory.