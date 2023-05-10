EPA administrator says Lee PCB storage site will be safe for recreation once finished

LEE — EPA’s regional administrator says that 75 acres near Woods Pond slated as a landfill for low-level PCB storage will be safe enough to use as a park once finished.
In a May 3 letter in response to U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, EPA Region 1 Administrator David Cash wrote that the area “will be restored with vegetation, including the possibility of recreational use on top or near” it.
PCBs were used in manufacturing by GE is Pittsfield for decades, until the 1970s. The used PCBs were dumped into the Housatonic River throughout that time before its toxicity was confirmed. Since then GE and the EPA have been locked in discussions with riverside towns on how to remediate the contamination in the river from Pittsfield to Connecticut.
If the $576 million, 10-year cleanup clears federal court scrutiny, work would begin to start extracting up to 1 million cubic yards of low-level PCB-contaminated sediment from the river into the double-lined disposal facility in Lee near Woods Pond in Lenox and across from Lenox Dale.
Cash said the storage facility will have multiple protective safeguards, including “a low-permeable cover, groundwater monitoring, five low-permeable bottom liners and two leachate collection systems to prevent leakage.”
There will be multiple monitoring systems to determine leaks of leachate, Cash said.
His letter also explained why contamination of Lee’s drinking water supply is unlikely: Drinking water doesn’t come from the groundwater aquifer beneath the site or from the Housatonic River, Cash wrote, and since water cannot run uphill, there is no chance the contamination could reach the town’s reservoirs.
However, he also cautions against drinking water or fishing near the landfill to avoid contamination. He also said the area selected for the new facility is an already damaged area and adjacent to two existing adjacent landfills.
Cash explained why the Lee site was chosen for the up to 1 million cubic yards of contaminated sediment rather than moving it farther away: environmental impact and risk to workers.
Off-site disposal of all material “would have greater greenhouse gas and other air emissions, more fugitive dust, and adverse community impacts due to increased truck traffic and risks of injuries and fatalities to transport workers,” Cash wrote.
The Lee site was chosen because it has about 75 acres, enough room to store the material. The project would not impact habitat of state-listed species, has already been disturbed by other past uses and has very little woodland, and Cash described it as mostly a “low-value, disturbed gravel area.”
The 285,000 of low-level contaminated sediment will be piped in using a method called hydraulic pumping, according to Cash, eliminating the need for 50,000 truck trips in Lee and Lenox from the Housatonic River.
In a document provided by the New England Region of the EPA to the Lee Board of Health, the EPA maintains that records show it is “extremely unlikely that PCBs will leach out of the contaminated material in the UDF [underground disposal facility] into the groundwater beneath the UDF, and even if they did, the levels would be extremely low, would be observed in monitoring wells, and the groundwater will not discharge to a drinking water source."
Because of EPA restrictions in the cleanup permit, the documents states, “the material to be disposed of in the UDF is estimated to have an average concentration of about 20 to 25 parts per million PCBs. For comparison, PCB levels below 50 ppm can be disposed of in a municipal solid waste landfill.” Any material with more than 25 ppm will be shipped out of state.
In 2020, he noted, EPA chose the landfill in Lee plan as part of a “hybrid” solution. High level PCB contaminated materials will be trucked to an out-of-state location that has not yet been named. The lower level material will be stored in the newly built containment facility.
In 2016, the plan was to truck all materials out of state, but GE appealed that plan. As a result, the Environmental Appeals Board ruled that the “EPA did not exercise considered judgment in relying upon a certain federal law to select all off-site disposal.”
Cash noted that to dispose all of the material off-site would result in more than 80,000 long-distance truck trips to out-of-state landfills located in in New York, Indiana, Michigan and Texas.
He added that the EPA is entering what will likely be a multi-year process to allow vendors to compete on developing technologies to effective treat PCB contaminated soil to remove the materials resulting in soil that is clean and safe.
Lee town officials did not respond to a request for comment. According to Select Board Member Bob Jones, the town staff is set for another meeting with Warren’s staff May 22 regarding the planned landfill.