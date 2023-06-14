EPA says ecoSpears technology not applicable in Housatonic River cleanup

LEE — Imagine a process that could treat and eliminate PCBs from tainted soil without dredging or other invasive disruption of the habitat.
The process, pitched recently by a company called ecoSpears, piqued the interest of opponents of a plan to store contaminated material in a Lee landfill as part of impending Housatonic River cleanup.
But according to the Environmental Protection Agency, which has ordered the cleanup, the process is not viable for a project of this scale.
“Based on our discussion, the ecoSPEARS technology is not appropriate for a waterway like the Housatonic River,” according to a letter to the company from the agency.
The EPA, General Electric and representatives of five river communities have reached an agreement for a 13-year remediation of the Housatonic south of Pittsfield to remove PCBs, a suspected cancer-causing substance that was dumped in the river for years at GE’s Pittsfield plant.
Activists had hoped that the technology, or something like it, could spare the riverside communities the disruption of a excavation of the river and its banks, the millions of truck trips on local roads, and the construction of a capped landfill to contain some of the lower-level contaminated soil.
Sergie Albino, founder and CEO of ecoSpears, gave a presentation about the technology to the Lee Select Board on June 6.
In his presentation, Albino said that PCBs can be removed over time by using plastic spikes, which look like big plastic tent pegs and contain a proprietary solvent inside. The plastic attracts the chemical and traps it inside the spikes, where the solvent breaks down the molecules into harmless materials.
When the spikes are removed, and the material they contain is harmless and does not need specialized storage, like the specially designed landfill planned by the EPA for Lee near Woods Pond.
The company also met Monday with officials from the EPA Region 1. Anni Loughlin, of the EPA’s Chief Federal Facilities and Housatonic River Section Superfund and Emergency Management Division, followed up with a letter to the company on Wednesday.
She wrote that the use of ecoSpears technology would not be “applicable” for the Housatonic River project.
She cited a number of reasons, including the massive amount of contaminated sediment from Woods Pond, the local habitat and safety issues at the Woods Pond dam, the tendency of sediments to shift during severe weather and the copious amount of stones and gravel in the upper stretches of the river span.
The letter suggested, however, that the process could be appropriate to treat the material once it is placed in the landfill.
“The technology may have a better application for sampling post-remediation at these types of sites.”
An ecoSpears executive said his team is intent on aiding in the project in a way that complements efforts of the EPA. But the EPA’s conclusion may have been premature.
“Without a proper scope of work and pilot demonstration delivered, ecoSpears and/or the EPA cannot definitively say if the technology would be applicable within the site,” said John Omana, director of government affairs and land use for ecoSpears, via email.
He noted that the EPA in 2020 deemed the technology appropriate for soil cleansing on a large scale.
“EcoSpears is steadfast in its mission to leave a better, cleaner, and healthier world for future generations by removing and eliminating pervasive and persistent contamination, like PCBs, from our environment,” Omana said.
Opponents of a PCB landfill in Lee made their case in federal appeals court. The judges seemed unmoved
In the EPA letter, Loughlin noted that there is an EPA Challenge program in which companies can test their effectiveness at cleaning “forever chemicals” from soil to gage their abilities.
The EPA is planning to conduct outreach this summer to begin to design the program
“Any successful results from the Challenge may be considered pursuant to the adaptive management provision in the Permit with GE, which may allow for additional treatment in the future,” Loughlin wrote. “Or, as we discussed, technologies that are shown to be successful in the Challenge could be applied at sites other than the GE-Pittsfield/Housatonic River site.”