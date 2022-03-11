Great Barrington board member accused of possible conflict to ask state for clearance in writing

GREAT BARRINGTON — The revelation of a Select Board member’s possible conflict of interest regarding a short-term rental bylaw before the board is continuing to raise questions about whether he should recuse himself from the situation.
It’s also sparked a new debate, given the divisiveness of a property rights debate burning through the community amid a housing crisis.
Board member Ed Abrahams again recounted a phone conversation with a State Ethics Commission attorney who, he said, told him in November that he can continue to participate in the proceedings, even though his domestic partner rents her home on Airbnb.
A domestic partner is not “immediate family,” according to state ethics law, and so this does not present a conflict. He said the attorney also said that home ownership alone by any board member could be considered a conflict of interest in this matter.
“She called me back and she said, ‘You own your home and, well, that is a conflict of interest,’” Abrahams said.
Under the law’s nepotism rules, Abrahams would not be in conflict if the short-term rental policy and its effect on homeowners is something shared by a “substantial segment” of the town. In this case, the law would specify 10 percent of all homeowners.
Abrahams says that, amid public concern, he plans to ask the commission for their advice in writing.
David Giannotti, the commission’s public education and communications division chief, said the commission will provide information in writing if it receives a request.
Strict confidentiality prevents the agency from confirming or denying whether it is reviewing a particular matter, he added.
“The Commission also does not comment on actual situations,” Giannotti wrote in an email.
Situations can run in shades, from clear to murky dark. A former member of the commission, speaking in generalities, said a situation like Abrahams’ presents a more direct possible conflict than mere homeownership.
“Clearly, there are different levels of interest,” said Jeanne Kempthone, a part-time Pittsfield resident and former federal and state prosecutor. “Many things aren’t cut and dried.”
Especially when it involves something common, like owning a home, she added. The heart of state ethics law is to stop decision-making motivated by personal profit, Kempthorne said.
Discovering its degrees follows.
“How attenuated is the conflict? How public is it? Is it obvious?” she said. “The state ethics law is worried about secret profiting. Profiting off decisions in ways the public can’t see. Owning a home is a public fact.”
The question reared up in Great Barrington this week after several residents who favor the short-term rental bylaw exposed the fact that Abrahams’ partner moved in with him last year and placed her home on Airbnb for rental.
They also found that he was on her mortgage for three months, until April 2021 — he had helped her buy that home when her previous house hadn’t yet sold. She paid him back immediately, he said. Abrahams, who is opposed to the current draft of the bylaw, did not disclose his involvement in the mortgage to the town, he said, since he assumed it was no longer pertinent.
Abrahams, who said the regulation would not impact him financially, also hadn’t spoken of it publicly at numerous meetings where the board debated the proposal.
“If I was supposed to make an announcement at a meeting, then I messed up,” he said.
The bylaw would limit the days to 90 that a resident could rent their property in the short term, as well as other restrictions, depending on whether a resident is deemed full- or part-time. After the board votes on the bylaw, residents will have their say at annual town meeting in June.
Abrahams is alone on the four-person board in his opposition to the bylaw. One of the five board members, Eric Gabriel, had to recuse himself because he owns long-term rental properties. After his disclosure in writing to the town, Abrahams said he called the commission and spoke to the attorney on duty, who told him he could participate.
Kempthorne, a commission member from 2005 to 2010, said advice from a commission lawyer will stick.
“It provides a safe harbor, whether she was right or wrong,” she said, again speaking in generalities and not to Abrahams’ specific situation.
Kempthorne said there are areas where possible conflicts are widespread. Votes about property regulations and school funding — among officials who own homes or whose children attend public school — are just two.
“Some things just so widely affect the population, really, everybody has a conflict who’s making the decision,” she said.