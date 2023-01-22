Farmington River Regional School is 'recovering' under the leadership of Robert Putnam and Laurie Flower

After a year of turmoil ending with the retirement of its superintendent, Farmington River Regional School has turned a corner.

“Rob's leadership is so positive, and he makes students and families all feel welcome and feel like they have a place in our school,” said Cecily Goulange, president of the school’s parent teacher association. “And I think that that's something that has really been refreshing for a lot of people this year.”

She was referring to interim superintendent and principal Robert Putnam, who was hired on Sept. 5 after Superintendent/Principal Thomas Nadolny retired amid complaints that the district had become a ‘toxic’ environment for teachers.

On Jan. 6, after a fall search for a principal turned too few candidates, Putnam appointed Laurie Flower, the school’s technology director, as administrator on duty. That means Flower will run the school, engaging with parents and students. Putnam remains principal of record, handling teacher evaluations and supervision.

Flower is “a known person to our students, and they respect and trust and appreciate her,” Goulange said. “And so her additional voice there in a position of leadership has just added to what Rob is helping us to build. And, I think we're really seeing some wonderful things happening in the school. Students are flourishing and families … are feeling welcome and like they belong, which is such an important thing for us.”

Flower is paid a stipend of $150 per day to take on the additional responsibilities, in addition to her base salary.

A longtime educator, Putnam is used to jumping into the aftermath of difficult situations in school districts. Now, as interim superintendent/principal, he’s literally driving the bus at Farmington River Regional School District.

Putnam, 68, needs no special license to transport students because the school district owns three vans, and he’s driving only intermittently.

In an email to The Eagle, Putnam explained why he took the interim position, which pays $530 per day:

• My fervent belief that FRES has hardworking and well-behaved students, supportive families, and talented and dedicated staff, all of which are the ingredients for an exceptional school.

• The staff pitches in to do whatever needs to be done.

• The administrative staff goes above and beyond to make sure students and teachers can focus on learning and teaching. The business administrator and his assistant have dedicated over 135 hours over the past two months to driving the vans to make sure that driver shortages are overcome. I've only done about 10-15.

• My contribution to the district is a belief in the school's ability to overcome obstacles, a positive attitude, and a willingness to do whatever needs to be done to ensure the school runs smoothly.

The district will undertake a second search in the spring for a principal and a part-time superintendent.

Putnam, meanwhile, called Flower “the perfect person for the job.”

Sarah Tracy and Rebecca Hamill, co-presidents of the Farmington River Regional Educators Association, said the year is going well and attributed that fact partly to both Putnam and Flower’s leadership.

“I think my hope is, we just get to a place where everybody's excited to come to work, we're excited to do our jobs, we feel supported and I think we're getting there right now,” Tracy said.

Hamill said there have been “some great staff meetings,” and that there has been positive staff and teacher feedback.

The school has a staff of 36, with 124 students. The largest class in the prekindergarten through sixth grade school has 17 students.

Flower said leading the school has been “a huge challenge and I think things are starting to calm down.”

Flower, 57, is continuing in her position as technology director, teaching students in kindergarten through sixth grade instructional technology, or how to use computers to enhance their learning.

Flower, who has been with the district for 18 years, said she has been working on community building and that building trust “takes a long time.”

She said staff “just feel a lot better coming to work and that’s important when you’re trying to educate students. They pick up on energy.”

After her new responsibilities were announced, Flower addressed families in a letter laying out her goals.

“Along with the teachers and staff, we will continue to focus on academic excellence, building strong social-emotional skills, and ensuring that every student has the opportunity to develop their unique talents and strengths,” she wrote. “The remainder of this school year will be amazing as we continue to provide academic experiences for our students that are rigorous, relevant, and relationship-centered.”

In the letter, she also said she was available to listen to concerns and encouraged parents to become involved in their child’s education.

Flower said she has not yet decided whether to apply to be principal when the post is advertised in the spring.

“I love my technology job,” she said. “It would be hard to give that up to do this. The jobs are very different.”