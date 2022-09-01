Otis school leader retires after accusations. Officials appear to have picked his replacement before officially voting

The announcement The district posted this notice to its website Thursday: The Farmington River Regional School District and Superintendent/Principal Thomas Nadolny announce that Mr. Nadolny has retired effective September 1, 2022. The School Committee expresses its profound appreciation for Mr. Nadolny’s leadership during his time with the District. Mr. Nadolny expresses his deep appreciation for the hard work and dedication of the administration, staff, and teachers in the District, as well as his gratitude to the School Committee for a strong working relationship.

OTIS — The leader of the Farmington River Regional School District retired Thursday at the start of the new school year amid accusations by teachers that he oversaw a hostile and dysfunctional workplace.

District officials announced on the school website that Thomas Nadolny, superintendent and principal, would retire effective Sept. 1.

It appears school officials have already tapped an interim replacement, longtime educator Robert Putnam. His name appears in the new student handbook sent to parents before officials discussed hiring him — or voted to do so.

The announcement of Nadolny's retirement comes after the district’s School Committee held three closed-door sessions in recent weeks to discuss problems with Nadolny’s leadership and to negotiate with him the terms of his departure.

After Tuesday night’s session, committee members said publicly that terms of the district’s agreement with Nadolny would be posted to the school website, along with a notice announcing his retirement.

The agreement itself had not been posted as of Thursday morning.

The committee will hold another meeting Friday night on Zoom to discuss and vote on a candidate to fill Nadolny’s position on an interim basis.

In the new student handbook, a copy of which was obtained by The Eagle, an administrator contact list showed Putnam as the interim principal/superintendent.

Putnam worked as interim superintendent most recently at the Mount Greylock Regional School District in Williamstown.

Previously, Putnam led the Central Berkshire and Adams-Cheshire regional districts, and also spent 23 years at the Berkshire Hills Regional School District as a teacher and administrator.

School Committee Chair Carol Lombardo declined to answer questions about why Putnam’s name was in the handbook before a vote, or why Nadolny’s agreement hadn’t been posted to the district website.

Putnam could not be reached for comment.

New superintendents have to be appointed by school committees in public meetings, said Glenn Koocher, executive director of the Massachusetts Association of School Committees.

The change in leadership follows long-brewing turmoil at the preschool through sixth grade district, which serves Otis and Sandisfield. Most of the school’s students — 116 last year — came from Otis.

In a June school climate survey conducted by the teachers union, most of the union’s 26 members alleged a “toxic” atmosphere fueled by Nadolny and other administrators. They say the school is beset by gossip, a lack of confidentiality, hostility, intimidation, bullying and safety and cleanliness problems.

They also reported excessive absenteeism by students that goes unchecked, as well as undefined expectations for educational standards and behavior.

Teachers allege that the School Committee has ignored a number of issues and silenced those in the school community who tried to address them.

Nadolny denied all of this in an interview with The Eagle last month. He said the survey was flawed and cited false personal attacks meant to oust him.

Nadolny’s gross annual salary for the previous school year was $124,428.92, according to payroll reports requested by The Eagle.

The district initially hired him as principal in 2014. He worked for more than 20 years in administrative positions at Berkshire County schools.