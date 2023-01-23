LEE — A FedEx delivery truck caught on fire Sunday afternoon on Wood Duck Road.
According to Lee Fire Chief Ryan Brown, a 9-1-1 call reporting the blaze came in at 12:16 p.m.
The driver smelled smoke, pulled over and discovered the fire.
Two engines and a tanker truck were dispatched. Once on the scene, crews found the truck engine compartment and driver cab on fire.
It took firefighters a few minutes to extinguish the blaze, Brown said. There were no injuries, but the truck was totaled. There was minor damage to the freight compartment, but Brown did not have information on how many packages might have been damaged.