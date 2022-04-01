GREAT BARRINGTON — A fire broke out at an apartment off Christian Hill Road on Friday afternoon, gutting it and displacing a disabled resident and her cat.
There were no injuries from the fire, which started sometime before 2 p.m. at Christian Hill Commons, a complex with attached units that is close to downtown.
Great Barrington’s Deputy Fire Chief James Mead said firefighters got the call at around 2:15 p.m. He had no idea yet of the cause; he was awaiting the arrival of the state fire marshall, who would begin an investigation.
The fire drew firefighters from all over South County. Some found themselves rescuing a number of cats from neighboring apartments while residents waited outside.
The sister of the woman whose apartment was destroyed said it was a relief her sister’s cat was rescued.
“That’s her lifeline,” said Gail Soules.
Soules said she had spoken to her sister before the fire, and that she told her she had turned on the oven to heat some food and that her caregiver was on the way.
Neighbors on either side of the apartment also had cats, and were at work when they heard the news and rushed home.
“I was so scared running up the hill,” said Dawn Dimock, who walks to her job downtown at Calyx Dispensary.
One of her two cats, Socrates, was too frightened to let a firefighter remove it, and had backed into a corner, “ferocious,” she said.
Plato, however, was outside with Dimock, resting in its carrier.