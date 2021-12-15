Arlo Guthrie and Marti Ladd got married in a quiet Florida celebration. Then there was a mishap

It was a wedding fit for a troubadour.

Folk singer-songwriter Arlo Guthrie and his longtime friend and partner, Marti Ladd, emerged from a Florida courthouse last week to a shower of birdseed — and, true to form, events took an unexpected turn.

The couple, who have spent most of the coronavirus pandemic in the Berkshires, announced their engagement in October. They first met two decades ago, and their friendship evolved into a relationship after Guthrie’s first wife, Jackie, passed away in 2012.

At Thanksgiving, Guthrie said he and Ladd would celebrate quietly ahead of the wedding.

“It’s not every year I get married,” he wrote on Facebook. “So this year instead of getting together with large groups of family and friends, my bride-to-be and I are going to celebrate Thanksgiving alone at a candlelight dinner to be thankful for each other.”

When it finally took place, the wedding itself was quiet.

The two were married Dec. 8, before a deputy county clerk in Delray Beach, Ladd told The Eagle in an email, without guests in the courthouse, because of COVID restrictions. The bride’s family waited outside and tossed birdseed, in lieu of rice, into the air.

Then things went awry. After the ceremony, Ladd said, a driver making an illegal move sideswiped their car, leaving them without a working vehicle.

“Local police were dispatched to find the newlyweds in full wedding regalia, waiting on the curb, eating slices of pizza,” she wrote.

When they made it to the post-wedding celebratory dinner in Highland Beach, the couple were greeted with a wedding cake that was so large that she served slices to “strangers at nearby tables.”

And, she added of herself and Guthrie: “They both vowed to live happily ever after.”