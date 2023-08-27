The Laurel Hill Association celebrates 170 years of land stewardship

STOCKBRIDGE — The Laurel Hill Association came together in 1853 with a mission to “do such things as shall serve to improve the quality of life and of the environment in the town of Stockbridge.” On Saturday, just two days past the 170th anniversary of the group’s first meeting, association members say that mission is still going strong.

Dozens of people made the short trek into the hills above the Stockbridge Town Hall on Saturday to gather under the canopy of trees at the rostrum on Laurel Hill. They came together for Laurel Hill Day, the anniversary celebration of what has been called the nation’s oldest village improvement societies.

Together in what the Rev. Elizabeth Wade of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church called a “magical, mystical place,” celebrants reflected on how much had been accomplished — and how much more there was to do — in meeting the group’s environmental message.

Association president Hilary Somers Deely said seven years before the start of the Civil War, Mary Hopkins Goodrich — the association’s founder — set the residents of Stockbridge on “a course of land stewardship that continues until today.”

The early work of the association focused on beautification efforts like planting flowers and cleaning up the town’s cemetery. In the association’s first two years, it was responsible for the planting of 400 Norway spruce trees in the city. Today, the association has amassed over 470 acres of land across 20 properties — protecting and maintaining recreational trails through many of the sites.

Deely told the gathered crowd on Saturday that these preserved lands offset the same amount of carbon generated by 116 homes in Stockbridge.

“As Frederick Law Olmsted said about Central Park, it’s the lungs of New York,” Deely said, referencing the designer of the famed park. “I feel that Laurel Hill is the lungs of Stockbridge. Let’s keep those lungs clear.”

Starling W. Childs, a modern forester and the event’s keynote speaker, reminded those in attendance of the stakes involved in not being steadfast stewards of our interconnected environment.

Childs, an alumni of the Yale forestry school, rattled through events that have happened just this summer: raging wildfires in Canada that brought ash on strong winds to much of the United States, oppressive heat domes that have settled over large sections of the country, rising ocean temperatures that have caused mass coral bleaching events and “rain bombs” that have dumped huge amounts of water in states like Vermont and Massachusetts, causing powerful and damaging flooding.

“We are at an inflection point in history,” Childs said in his address.

Childs, who manages his family’s 6,000 acre forest called Great Mountain Forest, said protecting trees and forests as the Laurel Hill Association has done is a start to the work that’s needed.

“There’s great work yet to be done and little time in which to do it but communities like yours and others around the world are taking up these challenges,” Childs said. “A newer day is dawning at state and local levels around America and communities like Stockbridge and my own little town of Norfolk [Conn.] can help usher these in.”

The association also took time to recognize one family they said has been exemplary of the kind of dedication to the environment they’re looking for: The Berles. The association presented Lila Wilde Berle and Mary A. Berle, as well as the late Peter A.A. Berle, this year’s community service award.

Peter A.A. Berle, who was known nationally as a former president of the National Audubon Society, an environmentalist and lawyer, was also a founding member of the Stockbridge Land Trust. Laurel Hill trustee Philip Deely said that Peter A.A. Berle helped spearhead an effort by the trust and the Laurel Hill Association to purchase and preserve land along Agawam Brook.

Lila Wilde Berle played a significant role in the two organizations' purchase of the Four Corners property and the gifting of a section of land between Butler Road and the Housatonic River to the association. Peter and Lila Berle's daughter, Mary Berle was recognized for her running of Lila’s Mountain Farm, a sheep farm in Great Barrington, with humane and ecologically sustainable practices among other work.

Lila Wilde Berle thanked the Laurel Hill Association in return, saying some of her earliest and most formative experiences came from hiking up and playing among the protected forests of Laurel Hill.