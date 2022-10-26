A fire at a Great Barrington auto salvage yard renews environmental and trucking concerns

GREAT BARRINGTON — A stack of 20 burning cars at a salvage yard Friday reignited residents’ worries about a Great Barrington business.

They range from pollution to truck traffic — and have intensified in recent years. New owners appear to have taken steps, however, to reduce risks.

The early evening fire at Formel Auto Salvage sent up a tall column of black smoke that Fire Chief Charles Burger saw from miles away. It drew tankers from seven towns to avoid using Housatonic hydrants that would add to the village’s water problems.

Multiple fire companies extinguished the fire by around 7:30 p.m. The fire was contained to one pile of vehicles and some scrap fuel tanks, Burger said. It most likely had an electrical origin.

“They were cars that had been brought in that day and hadn’t been processed yet,” Burger said. “It was likely an electrical short in a car because the batteries hadn’t been removed. That was our initial guess.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause. A preliminary probe shows no indications of arson.

Water quality concern

The state Department of Environmental Protection responded to the fire and monitored the air for the presence of hazardous gasses and chemicals, according to Katheleen Fournier, a DEP scientist and spokesperson.

Test results indicated the fire did not pose risks to people nearby, Fournier wrote in an email.

The agency also helped contain oil and gas runoff at the 21 Van Deusenville Road site.

“MassDEP inspected run-off from firefighting activities and placed [an] absorbent boom around pooled water that had accumulated on site,” Fournier said.

Fournier said firefighters did not use foam containing PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) — known as “forever chemicals” — to extinguish the fire.

With DEP approval, Formel hired remediation company Clean Harbors to excavate and dispose of contaminated soil and water.

The DEP does not permit salvage yards, Fournier said. It does not monitor the Formel site the way it does other businesses with known industrial contamination.

Issues with pollution in ground beneath auto salvage and junkyards across Massachusetts appears to mostly go unchecked, though the Environmental Protection Agency last year found an auto salvage company’s three locations to be in violation of the Clean Water Act.

The Formel site sits over the aquifer that is the source for area drinking water.

Formel’s owners did not respond to a message seeking comment about the fire or other aspects of the operation.

Changing hands

Mark Formel received his first permit in 1982 for Formel Motor Co. to operate a public garage for “light industrial manufacturing” that included autobody, truck repair and rebuilding “within an existing building.”

Conditions on the permit limited work to the inside of the building to six days per week from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The permit also stipulated that damaged vehicles could only be stored outside for 30 days before rebuilding, and that the property “is not to be used as a junk yard.”

Town regulations at the time required that any waste or material that posed a fire hazard be kept outside in closed containers.

The town renewed the permit in 1984, amending it to allow outside storage of vehicles in an enclosed area. It also allowed an expansion of operating hours to 6:30 p.m. The car crusher would clear the lot every three to four months.

In January 2020, AllStar Auto Salvage LLC purchased the property for $800,000 and continued to operate it as Formel.

Corporate filings in 2019 list the principals as Iva Pereira Barros, of Oakville, Conn., and Eduardo Batista of Newton, Conn.

AllStar is registered with the U.S. Department of Transportation as a hazmat certified freight shipping trucking company. The DOT’s safety website says the company owns nine trucks and eight drivers logging 524,000 miles last year.

Burger, the fire chief, said that the reduction of clutter at the site since the business changed hands helped keep the blaze from spreading. He said it has been at least a few decades since the Formel site had a fire.

Crushing and trucking

Exactly a year after AllStar bought Formel, residents lodged complaints with Town Hall about “an uptick of noise, hours of operation, and increased traffic,” according to minutes from a Jan. 11, 2021, Select Board meeting.

Town staff had met with the owners and they agreed to reduce operating hours to 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday — with no activity on Sundays.

They also agreed to not use the auto crusher before 9 a.m., to slightly muffle alarms that sound when trucks and equipment are backing up and to place GPS units on their six trucks to monitor travel speeds.

“The owners are open to meet with neighbors if these measures are not being followed,” the minutes say.

While some residents have expressed concern over pollution at the site and the state of groundwater, others who live around this industrial area continue to complain about the frequency of crushed car loads.

“I have counted as many as four in the space of two hours when I’ve gone out to walk the dogs and back,” said Anna Stanton, who lives around the corner off Division Street.

Stanton and another resident said they are concerned that when the Division Street bridge reopens next month as a temporary one-lane bridge with a light, Formel’s vehicles and other heavy trucks that roll up the Route 41 corridor will be allowed to use it as a bypass.

“It’s only pushing the problem into another residential area,” Stanton said.

Division Street resident Michelle Loubert has for years complained to town officials about heavy truck traffic that she believes wore out the bridge and led to the sudden shutdown in 2019.

“Truck traffic on Division Street prior to the bridge closure was a nightmare!” Loubert wrote in an email. “There is neighborhood chatter that this truck traffic will only increase when the bridge is opened. For this residential neighborhood, this is unsettling.”

Loubert said that Formel trucks are not the only ones.

“Other businesses on Van Deusenville Road (as well as outside the area) contribute to the issue,” she said.