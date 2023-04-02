Simon's Rock PaceMakers share their love of swimming by offering free lessons in both English and Spanish

GREAT BARRINGTON — On Thursday, the Simon’s Rock PaceMakers, a U.S. Masters swim club, will resume offering free swim lessons for adults 18 or older. This will be the first time since the pandemic began that these lessons will be available to the public and the first time lessons will be in both Spanish and English.
The classes will take place from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays, from April 6 to 27, and from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturdays, from April 8 to 29, at the Kilpatrick Athletic Center on the campus of Bard College at Simon’s Rock. Participants should bring towels and swimsuits, as well as goggles if they have them, though the swim club will have a limited number on hand.
Marc Freed, a member of the PaceMakers, said, “In the last few years, about half of the group didn't speak much English. It became a problem, because [the lesson is] only an hour. You'd find somebody in the group who was pretty bilingual and have them translate the instructions.”
“We got through it, but we wasted a lot of time,” he said. “I talked to some of the other people in the group. We don't all know exactly what we all do for a living, because that's not why we're there. So I turned to the person in the lane next to me, who joined a few months ago, and I said, ‘Do you speak Spanish?’” The woman was fluent. It turns out that Freed was speaking to Tracey Holland, a professor of Latin American Studies at Vassar College.
Freed and Holland came to an agreement: Raymond Zelehoski, another club member, develops a lesson plan, which Holland translates, prints and laminates so they can be used on the pool deck. The instructors will each have a copy to reference while they teach.
“There's 60 members of the PaceMakers. We're expecting about 20 students. We shouldn't have any trouble having 10 teachers,” said Freed. “We'd like to have no more than two students with one instructor, so it'll almost be private instruction.”
Access to child care can be an issue for people. Many have to bring their children to the pool. “There's not really child care,” said Freed. “[But] we'll make sure nothing goes in the water. The Simon's Rock kids who do the normal lifeguarding are there, so there'll be multiple lifeguards.”
Freed sees confidence as the main focus of these lessons. “For someone [who is very afraid of the water], they might come eight times, and all they ever get to [do] is being able to push off the wall and just float on their back. That's progress,” he said. “There are other people who, in eight sessions, can learn to swim the entire length of the pool. We don't really push, but we don't want to discourage anybody.”
Building confidence doesn’t end at the water’s edge though. For some, just being in a swimsuit around others can be scary enough. To that, Freed says, “We have some 20 year olds who could be swimsuit models,” said Freed. “But beyond that, we're all just however we are. Some of us are a little heavier than others, but nobody cares. We just love swimming. And we're happy to share that with other people.”
To register, visit tinyurl.com/FreeAdultLearnToSwim.