A subdivision proposal on a Stockbridge estate was designed to lock in the zoning. The developer's real plans remain a mystery

STOCKBRIDGE — The owner and potential developer of a 320-acre estate is withholding a detailed development plan now that a preliminary subdivision application has been submitted to the town.
At a brief Planning Board meeting last week, Jonathan Silverstein, attorney for property owner Patrick Sheehan, said the purpose of the preliminary application was to “freeze” any potential zoning changes for the site two miles south of Tanglewood at 35-37 Interlaken Road (Route 183).
Sheehan had submitted an application for a by-right residential subdivision on the property, listing seven parcels for potential development on the land he has owned since 2009. The estate includes the former DeSisto School.
His original plans for a major $150 million resort complex, first unveiled in 2016, included a 40- to 50-room hotel, 96 condo units and up to 70 single-family homes — 209 housing units in all to be phased in over 15 years.
With no buy-in from the Select Board and a mixed reaction from townspeople, he put the proposal aside in 2018. A slightly revamped version failed to gain traction last year.
But last week at the meeting televised by CTSB, Silverstein surprised board members when he stated that his client has no intention of developing the submitted plan. Instead, he said, the purpose of the application was to impose a zoning freeze on the property, which has a mix of 2-acre and 4-acre residential zoning.
Planning Board Chair Kate Fletcher asked for clarification. “I guess I’m not understanding,” she said. “To effect a zoning freeze, what do you mean by that?”
Silverstein cited state law allowing a freeze prior to any zoning bylaw change by a town. But the law also requires a specific, “definitive” development plan to be submitted within seven months.
Town Counsel Donna Brewer acknowledged that it remains to be seen what kind of development Sheehan might propose by the end of the year.
The freeze means that any zoning changes approved by the town for the next eight years would not apply to Sheehan’s property once the detailed application is submitted in the required seven-month window.
“You’re locking yourself in, anticipating there might be zoning changes that would limit your ability to develop the property as you want to?” Fletcher asked Silverstein.
“That’s correct,” the attorney responded. He also cited the inclusion of an affordable housing requirement for large developments approved at the May 15 annual town meeting. “That was one zoning change, and any others that might come down the road,” Silverstein said, noting that the freeze went into effect prior to the town meeting vote.
“All we’re doing is preserving options,” he added. “We’re certainly not foreclosing the potential” for future development, including a potential residential subdivision under the zoning in effect before May 15.
Under questioning from Planning Board and Historic Preservation Commission member Carl Sprague, Silverstein said there are no decisions yet whether to preserve or demolish the mansion on the property. The fate of the rapidly deteriorating building would depend on details of any future subdivision plan.
As recommended by Town Administrator Michael Canales, the Planning Board voted unanimously to take no action on Sheehan’s preliminary subdivision plan.
As a result, the future of the high-profile location remains shrouded in mystery, at least for the next few months. The zoning freeze would remain in effect even if the property is sold, said Brewer, the town counsel.