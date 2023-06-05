Nonprofit buys downtown Great Barrington building to preserve six workforce rental apartments

GREAT BARRINGTON — A nonprofit that specializes in building affordable housing just took a different approach and bought an existing downtown building to stabilize the rents of six units upstairs.

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire on June 1 bought the historic Sumner Block building at 306-310 Main St., the nonprofit announced in a statement on Monday.

The block, built in 1900, houses the William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty in its two storefronts at street level as well as the six, one- and two-bedroom apartments occupied by tenants who work locally.

“With this purchase, the CDCSB plans to ensure that all current tenants receive the protection of an annual lease and complete the renovation of an unoccupied unit,” the statement said, noting that these units are classic “workforce housing.”

The Sumner Block was built by attorney and Civil War veteran Lt. Col. Samuel Barstow Sumner, and for 50 years housed a Woolworth’s as well as a music hall.

The nonprofit paid $1.6 million for the 8,160-square foot property, according to the Southern Berkshire Registry of Deeds, the same as the price listed by William Pitt Sotheby’s in Lenox.

The purchase comes as the struggle to find affordable rental units and homes in town reaches a fever pitch. It’s affecting the entire economic ecosystem, say business owners.

“It's crucial that people who work in the area are also able to live here,” said the CDCSB’s Executive Director Carol Bosco Baumann. “We hear from a lot of businesses through our Small Business Technical Assistance (SBTA) program that a lack of workers is one of the biggest impediments to their economic growth and/or stability — and owners who have hour-long commutes that exacerbate an already long day.”

The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire is continuing to look for ways to preserve existing housing. It also tried, unsuccessfully, to buy the Marble Block — on Main Street just to the north — last year in order to stabilize rents.

While the nonprofit will continue building state-subsidized housing projects, Baumann said there’s only so much of that to be done “as large areas of land disappear.” She also said that it isn’t easy to buy existing property given a competitive market and a proliferation of cash offers.

Real estate investor and CDCSB board member Richard Stanley played a critical role in making the purchase happen, according to Board President Jim Harwood. Board member and realtor Tom Doyle also helped negotiate the deal.

In 2021 the nonprofit built a state-subsidzed 45-unit complex off Bentley Ave., and its new, 49-unit affordable housing complex will open this month.