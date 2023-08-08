Great Barrington has issued a ‘last call’ for Airbnb owners to register their properties before fines kick in

GREAT BARRINGTON — Town officials issued a warning Monday to those who offer their homes for rent on websites like Airbnb but who have not yet registered their property with the town.

Running afoul of the town’s relatively new short-term rental bylaw will result in fines, said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski at the Select Board’s regular meeting, with a tinge of frustration.

Noting that many letters have gone out to homeowners since April reminding them of the new rules, Pruhenski said that only 60 to 65 short term rental hosts have registered their properties with the town.

There are at least 200 such rental offerings. The town last year estimated the number of rental offerings at 216.

Current estimates from AirDNA, which tracks the industry nationwide, show the town’s current active short term rentals on Airbnb and Vrbo are at 234, but this number also includes some outlying areas.

Pruhenski said the town will crack down if it has to.

“So this is just a message to everyone out there that has an unregistered short term rental: This is our last call,” he said. “I don't really know what else we can possibly do at this point.”

He added that there’s been a lot of media coverage as well as many public discussions about the new regulations, so they shouldn't come as a surprise. And he said he would begin instructing town staff to start fining violators, though he’d rather not.

Rental owners, he noted, can register online through a portal on the town’s website. The registration fee is $200, and used to cover the roughly $40,000 a year spent monitoring the rentals.

“It’s very easy to use,” Pruhenski said of the portal, and encouraged people to reach out if they need help.

Fines are $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for a third offense and each subsequent offense, according to the bylaw.

After bitter debates and conflict among town officials and residents, voters approved the short-term rental regulations last year to be effective on Jan. 1. The vote was 207-111 and taken by secret ballot.

The rules include restricting property from being rented for more than 150 days per year. They also require registration with the town, which contracts with a company to track the rentals and ensure owners comply with the town’s regulations.

Officials who backed the bylaw said the reason for it was to protect neighborhoods from transience and housing stock from being sucked up by corporations.

Residents opposed to the measures said they were used for political theater, designed to make the appearance of solving a very real housing cost and shortage problem in a rural area where wages fall short.