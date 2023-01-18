Great Barrington airport applies for a permit amid a legal battle and campaign by supporters

GREAT BARRINGTON — The owners of the Walter J. Koladza Airport have filed for a permit, an attempt to keep the airfield and flight school running amid an attempt by some neighbors to stop it from fully operating.

The outcome of a pending court case, as well as a decision by town officials, will determine its fate.

Meanwhile, supporters in the community and beyond fear the airport could shut down. They’ve mounted a campaign to “Save the Great Barrington Airport and Flight School.” Petitions have floated around the community for months at various businesses. A Change.org petition as of Tuesday has 4,256 signatures out of 5,000 sought.

Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc. applied for a special permit last week that would give it legal status under the town’s zoning laws. Town officials are considering holding a public hearing Feb. 27 on the permit, said Select Board Chair Stephen Bannon.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

The airfield began operating about 90 years ago. When zoning laws were introduced in 1932, and classified the area as residential, the airport did not conform, but was allowed to operate as a "preexisting" entity.

This status has thwarted several attempts by the airport to build new hangars and do other projects, as a group of residents and some abutters challenged the changes in part on the basis of the zoning issue. They also claim an increase in airplane noise and activity, and cite safety concerns.

The airport points to its role as a community resource, flight school and landing zone for medical evacuation helicopters, among other things.

The zoning matter landed in state Land Court in May. Neighbors challenged the airport’s right to function as it now does. A ruling that does not go in the airport’s favor could hamper its operations – cutting them back to 1932 levels.

A Land Court judge recommended the airport apply for a special permit to make it conform to zoning and “effectively voiding the lawsuit,” according to the “Save the Airport” website.