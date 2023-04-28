Will the lawsuit over Great Barrington's airport continue? A judge just put the case on hold for a month

GREAT BARRINGTON — A legal fight between the town and three of Walter J. Kolazda Airport's neighbors might continue.

Or it might not.

A Land Court judge on Friday said he would keep the lawsuit filed by those residents against the town on hold for about another month while the lawyers and their clients sort out their plans.

The judge is waiting to see the special permit the Select Board granted to airport on April 10.

When he does see it, the main question is whether that permit topples the neighbors' legal foundation in this zoning case.

In response to a request by the airport to extend a previously granted stay that expires on April 30, Judge Gordon H. Piper said he would grant the stay for 21 days after the town files with the court the permit it issued to the airport, according to court documents.

This, Piper said, would give the airport, and its three neighbors who filed the lawsuit, time to decide what should happen next — if anything.

“Upon the filing of the [Select] Board's decision, counsel for all parties are to confer promptly and are to file with the court, within one week following the expiration of the stay, a report providing the parties' collective or respective views on the effect of the Select Board decision on this pending case, and on what steps next ought to be taken by the parties and the court in this litigation,” Piper wrote on Friday.

The request for the stay — filed by Koladza owner, Berkshire Aviation Enterprises Inc. as an intervenor in the case — said that the town's lawyer is currently reviewing the special permit, and expects it will be filed with the court on or before May 5, putting the expiration of the new extension at around May 26.

This will give the plaintiffs time to make the 20-day time limit to file a zoning appeal, Berkshire Aviation said.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

On Feb. 22 Piper granted the first stay to allow the Select Board’s special permit hearings to play out before moving the case forward.

The lawsuit brought by two of the airport’s neighbors and an abutter is an appeal of a decision by the town that essentially allows the airport to continue operating as an airfield for more than 90 years.

The neighbors’ case hinges on zoning — when zoning laws were enacted in 1932, the airport found itself located in what was suddenly a residential area.

It’s left the airport open to attack in recent years by neighbors who object to the noise or worry about safety and potential pollution.

It’s also made it difficult for the airport to upgrade its old office or build new hangars as neighbors pointed to the fact that it did not have a permit to operate there.

In an emotional controversy that gripped the town and galvanized thousands of airport supporters near and far, the board granted its special permit, in a 4-1 vote, to operate where it always has, adding a slew of conditions suggested by the airport and board members to try to alleviate the concerns of some neighbors.

Great Barrington airport neighbors go higher in effort to curtail facility's operations The battle over operation of the small field continues, this time in state Land Court, where airport neighbors are fighting a recent zoning decision.

Great Barrington has granted a special permit — with conditions — to the Walter J. Koladza Airport. One board member dissents The owners of the Walter J. Koladza Airport must abide by a slew of conditions, some of which will curtail their flight school operations during the summer months when the neighbors spend more time outside.