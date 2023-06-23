The owners of a Great Barrington dispensary wanted to do something for the town — and draw attention to their business. So they commissioned a mural

GREAT BARRINGTON — With only a photo to guide them, the artists got up on a lift last week and started painting.

Some rain got in the way, but they’re nearly done with the mural splashed across the top of the brick Main Street building that houses Calyx Berkshire Dispensary, one of the state’s few fully female-owned cannabis shops.

Calyx owner Donna Norman said she wanted to do something beautiful for the town, and draw attention to the business. So she called up Great Barrington-based artist Joel Haynes, and hired him for yet another job at the shop.

Haynes then hired his friend, the artist Jeffrey Walling, of St. Petersburg, Fla., to help.

Haynes, who lives on Main Street, is known for decorative painting and murals across the Berkshires and beyond, as well as his quirky animal art.

Some of his work includes a mural of Fenway Park at James Taylor’s Lenox home, as well as a building in Sussex, New Brunswick, Canada.

Walling is a “master of chinoiserie,” he said, a decorative painting style that Europeans developed as evocative of Asian themes.

Haynes, who also did a mural on the alley wall of the building, had started with pencil sketches, then paint. He showed his favorites to Norman.

He and Walling worked off of a photo, and got on the lift and “just started painting it based on the bricks and the architecture and the windows.”

No sweat.

“Hard to get it wrong,” Haynes said. “It’s flowers and bugs and leaves.” He’ll still do a little more tweaking to finish it.

“People are just stopping dead in their tracks,” Norman said of the reactions she’s received so far. Haynes’ talent, she added, is “mind blowing.”

She is trying to contain her excitement. “I’m part of the community. I’m here to stay and I just love flowers,” she said. “In this industry it’s hard to get your name out there with advertising — they’ve put the handcuffs on us.”

“They” would be state cannabis regulators. But Norman says business is brisk regardless of all the advertising constraints for pot shops.

It’s not been an easy go. She opened smack in the middle of the pandemic — November 2020. Earlier she thought she might retire quietly to the vacation house in Otis she had for 20 years. But it wasn’t to be.

“Little did I know I was going to start a crazy business,” Norman said. “We want to give more back to the community, and bring more art and music and cannabis — and that’s kind of our vibe.”