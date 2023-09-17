Having trouble getting affordable high-speed internet in Great Barrington and other towns? The state wants to hear from you

GREAT BARRINGTON — The digital divide in the Berkshires, as it turns out, hasn’t quite closed.

While most Great Barrington residents have high-speed internet service, some don’t and struggle to live life in a digital world.

And this is the case, more or less, up and down Berkshire County, where about 12 percent of residents aren’t connecting to the internet well or at all, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Digital Equity Act map.

There is now a rare opportunity to fix this.

Armed with federal money, the Massachusetts Broadband Institute and Berkshire Regional Planning Commission are working together to find out where the gaps are in 14 towns throughout the county, including Great Barrington, the commission's Wylie Goodman told the Great Barrington Select Board Monday. Northern Berkshire towns are already working on a plan through this program.

Goodman, the commission's senior economic development planner, said the MBI wants as many people as possible to fill out a quick, online survey by Sept. 30. It is available in nine languages on the MBI's website.

The anonymous survey asks questions about quality of internet in the home, the expense of it as well as demographic questions about gender and race. It also provides the option for an internet speed check.

All of the information collected will help the MBI with its first phase of mapping out exactly what’s needed to make sure everyone has access.

“This is like a once in a generation kind of thing,” Goodman told the board. “Think of it like electricity. Think about it like telephone. Making sure that your community has the high speed fiber that it needs for the future is absolutely critical and why we should not be casual about the federal money coming down right now.”

That federal money includes $5 million to the state for a five-year plan to close the gaps.

The money is coming from the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program to build out internet infrastructure in all 50 states. The emphasis is on rural communities, and areas that either have poor internet service or none at all.

Massachusetts will also receive approximately $1 million through the Digital Equity Act also to educate people — seniors, for instance — about how to access the digital world. BRPC is leading that initiative.

It's all part of the MBI's Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program meant to help cities and towns find out which residents don't have internet access and why.

The survey is a key piece of all these plans, Goodman said. And it is important for organizations that host computer and digital literacy programs to let the state know what’s needed. Another survey on the MBI’s website is set up for this.

“This is a lot like the census,” Goodman said. “If you don't get counted, you get left out. If you get left out, you don't get money.”

One question that remains is whether this program will open up more choices of internet providers for residents. Board vice chair Leigh Davis noted that Spectrum is the only service in town.

Goodman replied that it is still "a million dollar question" whether this "monopoly" can be undone to provide more options.