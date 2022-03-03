He used to sit on the couch, shouting answers. Now this Great Barrington man is a contestant on 'Jeopardy!'

GREAT BARRINGTON — Adrian Alcala is holding a massive secret: He knows the outcome of this Friday night's "Jeopardy!" episode.

That's because the Great Barrington-based software developer is a contestant. The show taped a month ago, in California. If there is anything he'll never tell, it's this.

"Maybe I'll be on for the rest of the year," he said. "I know, but nobody else knows. Well, the 'Jeopardy!' people know. They're pretty nice and laid back about everything, but that's one thing that they're very serious about. You can't tell anybody what's going to happen."

Williamstown librarian to compete on 'Jeopardy!' show to air Thursday WILLIAMSTOWN — Family and friends of Kirsten Rose will be glued to their televisions Thursday night to see if the local librarian comes up a winner on "Jeopardy!"Rose is making her debut on the …

He is scheduled for the 7:30 p.m. slot along with Caitlin McHale, of Philadelphia, and a returning champion whose identity has not yet been revealed — at least to the rest of the world, anyway.

Alcala, 66, is one of about 100,000 people who sit down every year for the first step of being a contestant by taking a test. About 400 to 600 people are chosen. Then comes the waiting game for letters that move one to the next step.

People are tuning in to "Jeopardy!" in record numbers. The quiz show averaged 9.2 million viewers during the 2021 season and into the 2022 season — it's the most-watched television show during this period, according to The Wrap. Contestants vie for prize money by solving clues, in the form of questions, from a series of categories.

Several Berkshires residents have made it onto the show. Most recently, in 2019, Williamstown librarian Kirsten Rose was a contestant. The show's beloved host, Alex Trebek, died of cancer in 2020.

There is a lot of waiting involved.

"It takes a lot of patience," Alcala said of the post-test period. "You get a form email that says, 'Thank you very much, it takes us a long time to process things; we'll get back to you.'

"About half a year later, I got an email," he noted. "Then there was a proctored exam where you have to turn on your computer camera so they can see that you're not Googling to answer the questions."

Then you wait for another letter along the lines of, "Don't call us, we'll call you."

Six months later, he had made it to the audition, a mock "Jeopardy!" via Zoom.

"You hold a ballpoint pen you can click to pretend it's a little clicker, then you click wildly and waving because they can't tell who's clicking," he said.

Eight months passed. He got another letter and answered some questions about himself for introductions on the show. The whole thing took about two years.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology graduate started as a "sofa player." He would watch with his mother when he visited her at a retirement home a few times a week. Sadly, she died before he learned he was accepted.

"There are people who are very, very serious about 'Jeopardy!'," he said. "I would just sit on the couch and shout the answers. People kept telling me that I should try it, so, I did."

So, does he consider himself serious about it now?

"Oh, no — no I don't," he said. "There's a website with every single question ever asked on the show. One person wrote an entire book about the buzzer technique. He sold hundreds, if not thousands, of copies."

Alcala is not that kind of serious. He says it simply was a pure joy being there for two days with the pod of contestants.

"I loved hanging out with them," he said. "They were all very competitive but also very supportive of each other. We all agreed that being there was the big prize and anything beyond that is just kind of gravy."

His family is ... excited about all this?

"I have a brother who was on 'Jeopardy!' 17 years ago," he said. "Now, the pressure is mounting on my third brother."