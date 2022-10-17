GREAT BARRINGTON — A new wildlife feeding regulation has some South County residents wondering if hanging their beloved bird feeders is now, well, illegal.

"Do I understand correctly that it is now illegal to feed the birds in G.B.?" Barry Tibbetts wrote on the Great Barrington Community Facebook page, setting off a conversation that included 190 comments on the original post.

It is not. Great Barrington’s new wildlife feeding bylaw does not include a ban on putting out a bird feeder — or even a few.

The new regulation only stipulates that a bird feeder — or other food sources for wildlife, like unsecured garbage — should be removed within 48 hours if it is drawing a bear or wildlife other than birds into a yard or neighborhood.

If not, a town official will come over to troubleshoot solutions.

If a homeowner is incorrigible beyond a first violation, then fines start to kick in — a first at $50; a second and beyond at $200.

The regulation approved last week by the Board of Health specifically states that it does not prohibit bird feeders.

“This [SIC] regulations shall not be interpreted so as to prohibit bird feeders or bird feeding,” the regulation states. “If a bird feeder or bird feed is determined to be the feeding source for nuisance wildlife, causing an attractant issue, or a public safety threat the bird feeder and seed debris shall be removed within 48 hours.”

Board Chair Michael Lanoue said it’s his impression that a few serial offenders — or people who moved here from the city and didn’t know better — made the bylaw necessary.

“The whole thing is kind of unfortunate,” he said. “It's usually one or two people.”

Wildlife and bear experts helped the board draft the bylaw based on those in other towns including Stockbridge.

Increasingly bears and people are closing in on each other in populated Berkshire towns, and bears are attracted by various food sources.

Eagle readers, for example, continue to send in photos of bears snout deep in bird feeders. Social media is flush with them.

But bear experts say this is dangerous for people and bears. Once they meet with success, they’ll keep coming back, or rummage around the neighborhood. Occasionally, they’ll ransack a home.

At least two black bears were shot in the Berkshires in the last few years while encroaching on human property.

Bears that grow too comfortable around people sometimes grow tenacious or aggressive.

Just an hour’s drive south of Great Barrington, in Morris, Conn., a boy was hospitalized after a bear attack Sunday.

The boy, 10, whose injuries are not life threatening, was playing in his grandparents’ backyard when a 250-pound bear bit and clawed him and tried to drag him into the woods, according to a report in the Waterbury Republican-American newspaper. His grandfather managed to scare off the bear, but the bear returned and attacked the boy a second time.

A conservation officer shot the bear three times and killed it.

A Connecticut wildlife biologist told the paper the bear population is expanding.