Great Barrington is crafting regulations for short-term rentals. It's still stuck on 'purpose and intent'

GREAT BARRINGTON — Five months into its effort to finalize a proposal regulating short-term, Airbnb-style rentals, the Select Board on Tuesday was unable to get beyond the second sentence in the first section, labeled “Purpose and intent.”

A key point of disagreement remains whether the town should use its authority to pressure second-home owners who rent their property into either forsaking the short-term rental market for the long-term rental market or to sell. Freeing up housing for long-term use has been a stated goal of Leigh Davis, vice chair of the Select Board, who drafted the original proposal last fall.

The majority of public feedback to the proposal has been negative. Tuesday's meeting made it clear that members of the Select Board are not, themselves, in unanimous agreement on what the bylaw could accomplish or even what its intentions are.

Even after an attempt by town officials late last year to de-emphasize how the bylaw could free up housing for long-term rentals, Davis, in opening remarks on Tuesday, again spoke of the bylaw as one part of "a multi-faceted puzzle" to make more housing available for year-round use.

“I will guarantee you when we're done with this, no one will be happy on this board, but hopefully we will have accomplished something — and we haven't tonight,” said Select Board Chairman Stephen Bannon.

The Select Board may again discuss the proposed bylaw at its next meeting on Jan. 24, contingent upon the board receiving data it has requested from town staff. That data includes the number of existing properties offering short-term rentals, how many are commercially owned, how many are owned by limited liability companies and the average value of such commercially owned properties.

One of the considerations, proposed by Select Board member Ed Abrahams, is to adopt a bylaw similar to the one passed by Stockbridge voters at last June’s annual town meeting.

“What I like about the Stockbridge one is it does what it says it's trying to do,” Abrahams said. “It does something that it can do. It's been past the attorney general, so we know that it's legal without legal fees.”

Following Tuesday’s meeting, Davis pointed out what she considers a problematic element to the Stockbridge bylaw: that it does not prohibit LLCs from offering short-term rentals. Indeed, some in Stockbridge have said that not restricting LLCs remains a weak point in that town’s bylaw.

Under Great Barrington’s draft bylaw, as it currently stands — including revisions made by the town’s Planning Board — short-term rentals would be limited to properties that serve as the owners’ primary, permanent residence or to units located on the same tax parcel as the owners’ primary, permanent residence. Other stipulations include matters of health and safety and reducing commercial activity in residential neighborhoods. Owners who offer property for short-term rentals would have to register with the town.

In order to go into effect, the proposed bylaw would have to be approved at town meeting in spring.

In a statement she read at the start of the meeting Tuesday, Davis underscored the town’s crisis regarding long-term rental availability and the need to discourage out-of-town investors from buying up homes for short-term rentals.

“According to the Massachusetts Department of Revenue,” she said, “there are 200 short-term rentals in Great Barrington, yet there are zero properties available for long-term rent. Fifty-six short-term rentals are owned by investors. These 56 properties could be homes for families wishing to move here, seniors wishing to downsize or move closer to their children, apartments for essential workers or starter homes for young couples.

“Reducing demand from speculators is key,” she said. “The primary residency requirement in this proposed bylaw is designed to deter speculators from purchasing housing for profit that may otherwise be available to residents and bring prices back down to reasonable levels that restore balance to this community.”

Abrahams, on Tuesday, noted that few homeowners in town would support an initiative that would seek to reduce home values.

“I guess what I'm looking for is, what are we trying to accomplish?” Abrahams said. “What's the likelihood that it will accomplish that? What are the costs and then the cost benefit?”

He emphasized he would support a bylaw that would seek to stop the practice of people buying up homes and renting them out solely as short-term rentals. But he suggested that the town has more powerful tools at its disposal to create long-term housing. Specifically, he noted what are called accessory dwelling units (ADUs), which are either attached to principal dwellings or separate structures on the same property.

“Almost every one of us has a backyard with room for an ADU,” he said. “The town could be encouraging people to build ADUs and give tax abatements when you do it. We're not doing that,” he said. “We're not talking about that. That's what we should be talking about.”

The board on Tuesday never got beyond the second sentence of the proposed bylaw, which begins, “Further, this article is intended to reduce commercial activity in residential neighborhoods … .”

Abrahams said the language is too vague. Any kind of rental, including short-term and long-term, can be considered “commercial activity,” he said.

He also said he had an “extreme issue” with how the proposal, as written, doesn’t distinguish real estate speculators from the many homeowners in town who have relied on the income they generate from short-term rentals of property that would not fall under the category of primary residences.

“I would also like to stop speculators,” he said, addressing Davis. “You are also stopping somebody who's lived here their whole life and retires to Florida and spends more than six months there. … If I have a second home, if I move to Florida and I can't afford to keep my home empty, I have to sell it or rent it year round and not use it. Then I can't come back.

“Why are we doing that?” he said. “Why do we want to do that to our people who've lived here their whole lives, who've invested in this community, who raised their kids here? Why do you want to tell them they can't keep their home unless they rent it out year round and don't use it?”

Abrahams continued, “I don't see how taking some taxpaying homeowners and treating them differently from others — taxpaying members who are part of this community, who support things we do here, who shop in our stores, who hire contractors here — I don't see how treating them differently solves this problem.”

“I'm sorry if second home-owners are getting swept up in the net,” Davis said, “but we have a housing crisis, and people with second homes have options.”