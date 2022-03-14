Great Barrington bus routes on chopping block amid budget squeeze, grant loss

GREAT BARRINGTON — Money constraints and too few riders might place some South County bus service on the chopping block, affecting evening and daytime routes that include stops at Fairview Hospital, as well several senior housing complexes.

The Berkshire Regional Transit Authority's proposed changes also could eliminate a loop popular with students at Bard College at Simon’s Rock that brings them downtown and back.

The proposed changes would begin July 1.

A number of public hearings about the proposed cuts, in person and via Zoom, are scheduled through March 30. April 15 is the deadline for comments that can be sent by regular mail or email, or registered by phone to the BRTA. All the proposed changes, as well as public hearing dates and call links, are on the authority’s website.

The changes also would cut service by half, down to every two hours, for Great Barrington routes serving Fairview Hospital, the Claire Teague Senior Center, and to the senior housing apartments at Brookside Manor and Bostwick Gardens.

Service to Simon’s Rock and Fairview Hospital would be revised to run every 120 minutes for inbound and outbound travel.

But, the BRTA also plans to add another express service pickup between Great Barrington and Pittsfield.

It's not just South County. The BRTA is proposing changes countywide, to increase efficiency by realigning timetables and to make some cuts because of budget constraints due, in part, to the loss of grant money.

The evening downtown and Big Y Plaza loop used by Simon’s Rock students is grant-funded, and at present it appears that this money won’t be reinstated, said Robert Malnati, administrator of the BRTA. The ridership was “very, very low,” he said, adding that the state Department of Transportation grant system is a challenge for the authority every year as it approaches its next fiscal season, beginning July 1. He said he has received emails from Simon’s Rock students who are unhappy with this proposed cut.

“It’s one of the drawbacks to having MassDOT doing an annual grant, because it’s discretionary, and they can award it or not,” Malnati said.

While the money to continue the service is in Gov. Charlie Baker’s budget, the BRTA has no way of knowing whether it will be restored, and the agency has to “have a game plan now” for whatever transpires come June 30, when the grants expire for certain routes.

“It’s possible, but who knows?” Malnati said, noting that a level-funded budget is going to produce ugly math, given inflation and increasing gas prices. “It’s an ongoing battle every year. The only choice is to cut service."

There might be a workaround, says Tate Coleman, who chairs the Berkshire Transportation Advisory Committee and is Great Barrington’s representative to the BRTA Advisory Board. He plans to propose something at one of the public hearings.

He said microtransit — that is, shared rides on demand — could be the answer to these ridership, money and efficiency problems.

“It has the potential to be much more versatile,” said Coleman, who worked with the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission to study this. The results, culled from over 2,200 residents, indicated a strong interest in ride-sharing, especially for shorter trips.

Coleman, a Simon’s Rock senior and double major in mathematics and transportation system analysis, said he is passionate about public transit and uses it whenever possible. The Simon’s Rock loop is a needed service, also for town residents who work later shifts, he said — and free for students and faculty.

He said part of the problem with the loop is that when the school is out of session, ridership plummets.

“The current ridership levels suggest that we need to make changes,” he said. “I don’t know that this is the best way to go about it.”