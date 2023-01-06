Better bus stops in Great Barrington? More than $300,000 will buy that and new sidewalks

GREAT BARRINGTON — When the work is done, six town bus stops on two streets will get upgrades that will include handicap-accessible waiting areas and possibly lighting.

That’s not all that a $303,970 state grant will do. The money from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation will also be used to build new sidewalks along Lewis and West avenues — sidewalks that the town in a 2019 report classified as being in “poor” condition.

It is the bus stops on those two streets that will see the upgrades, said Christopher Rembold, town planner and assistant town manager. He isn’t yet certain if lighting will be included, as the DOT suggested in its Tuesday announcement.

“We still need to evaluate what will be possible at any particular stop,” Rembold said in an email. “Some might not have power. Some might use solar, but tree cover can impact that.”

Rembold said he isn’t aware of any bus stops in town that are lit beyond nearby ambient street lighting.

He said that all the work is to begin sometime this year.

The grant is some of $6.65 million awarded to 15 cities and towns that applied for up to $500,000 through the Complete Streets Funding Program.

The program is intended to “complete streets” so they are fully functional, safe and convenient for anyone whether traveling by foot, bicycle, bus or car. The town in 2019 developed a Complete Streets Assessment and Prioritization Plan to help expand upgrades and apply for this funding.

In Great Barrington, Lewis and West avenues connect in the Castle Hill neighborhood. While mostly residential, the area has some medical offices, and Fairview Hospital is near the top of Lewis Avenue. West Avenue is a popular cut-through that links the neighborhood to Route 23/Maple Avenue.

Other communities that received grants in this round include Nantucket and Quincy.

Most of the funding — approximately 67 percent — is going toward projects in Environmental Justice Communities — areas of towns and cities where there is a high rate of poverty, nonwhites and those who don’t speak English well or at all.

That includes a wide swath in Great Barrington from Christian Hill Road south to Brush Hill Road, according to a state map that uses 2020 census data. The designation is based on an area income that is equal or less than 65 percent of the statewide median. In this area of town it is $56,250.

A section of town just north of that meets the “minority” status in which 25 percent or more of residents identify as nonwhite, according to the DOT. In Housatonic, most of the village is designated as such also on the basis of low income levels.

The state began its complete streets funding in 2016 and has awarded $90 million so far. Great Barrington has received some of that money for work to downtown infrastructure.