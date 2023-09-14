To prove cannabis odor won't be a problem for neighbors, the Select Board says a Great Barrington farmer will need to hire an odor specialist

GREAT BARRINGTON — Before Michelle Maki can add a half-acre cannabis crop to her family’s homestead and farm, she'll need to prove the odor won't be a problem for neighbors.

The Select Board on Monday told Maki, of the newly formed cannabis company, Midori’s Garden LLC, that she would need an odor specialist to confirm that her method of containing the smell of the flowering plants will work. The specialist will need to review her plans before town officials continue hearings for her special permit.

The town will put out to bid for an odor specialist at the best price, but that cost will fall to Maki and run her as much as $5,500, based on past experience, said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

Maki, who is also known as "Mickey," said odors might only be an issue during a 20- to 25-day time frame each year, and that it is unlikely they will be noticed beyond the larger property given that the cultivation area will be bound at the perimeter by “high tunnels” — which are hoop-style greenhouses.

The board continued the permit hearing to Oct. 30. If the project is approved, it will then go through permitting through the Cannabis Control Commission’s Social Equity Program — meant to help people from communities injured by past drug laws enter the industry.

The company will be entirely owned and run by Maki, who is a Black woman.

Maki and her husband Joe Maki own and run the 17-acre farm, Gathered Waters. They purchased the property in 2021 and have since been cultivating the land to grow medicinal herbs, produce, eggs and honey, according to the permit application.

Much of the farm products would be sold to the company for use in its cannabis products. The cannabis products would then be sold wholesale.

Midori’s Garden is asking for a permit for a Tier 1 and Tier 2 cannabis cultivation and manufacturing business. Tier 1 allows for up to 5,000 square feet of operating space; Tier 2, from 5,001 to 10,000 square feet. Like all such sites, state regulations require that it be fenced and secure.

The company's mission will be to work and produce cannabis products ethically with regard to the land, energy and employees, and to “use herbs to enhance the quality of life for our customers, workers, and community," Maki said in her proposal.

Cannabis cultivation will help make Gathered Waters viable, she said.

While a number of supporters spoke in favor of the project, board members and others said they want to make sure odors won’t irritate people in an area that includes a new affordable housing complex next door and senior housing properties across Route 7.

Vice Chair Leigh Davis said because the area is densely populated she wants to make sure neighbors are well aware of the project and can weigh in on Oct. 30.

Maki said she’ll be curbing odor further by planting other aromatic herbs to counteract the smell of cannabis. There also are trees on both sides of the property, Maki told the board.

Board member Eric Gabriel requested the special permit have conditions about what lighting could be used at the cultivation site in the future should the operation grow. While the permit application says no lighting will be used, Davis said she agreed with Gabriel in wanting to curb potential light pollution.

One nearby neighbor of the farm said they worried about the enterprise in an area where there are "a lot" of children, and which is near the Pediatric Development Center. “Cannabis [growing] isn’t a neighborly activity,” said neighbor Dominic Lydon. “It’s not particularly something the community involves themselves in.”

Supporters pointed to the industry rarity of a Black woman owning a cannabis farm. One said Maki’s proposal shouldn’t face resistance or hurdles from Town Hall, given its scale compared to the other pot businesses in the area.

“Why should we favor large industrial candidates farming and saying no to a small-time farmer who simply needs a cash crop to support their farm,” said town resident Donna Jacobs. “We need to look a little more deeply into what are the criteria for deciding who gets to start growing cannabis and who doesn’t — and why.”