GREAT BARRINGTON — Police arrested a State Road man Friday on child pornography charges after an investigation by police and federal agents led to allegations he was distributing material depicting children in sexual acts.
James J. Keough, 54, is currently held in the Great Barrington Police Department in lieu of $50,000 bail, police said in a statement Friday. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday in Southern Berkshire District Court.
Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti told The Eagle that he does not believe the victims are local. Keough is not suspected of making pornography, but of downloading and sharing computer files, Storti said.
Town police working with the U.S. Secret Service and state police detectives attached to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office searched Keogh’s apartment Friday in a multifamily building at 220 State Road. Officers were seen carting out boxes and other materials from Keogh’s apartment.
Police had obtained a search warrant after what Storti said was a fast investigation given the nature of the alleged crimes.
He said the investigation of Keough, led by Officer Samual Stolzar, was the result of routine monitoring of web activity by the Secret Service.
Stolzar has specialized training in investigating internet crimes, child pornography and sexual abuse.
Storti said he did not know where Keough works.
Keough is charged with possession of child pornography; distribution of material depicting a child in the nude; and distribution of material depicting a child in a sexual act. Police say further charges may be pending.