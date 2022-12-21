Great Barrington's 'Creepy Santa' started out as a gag and is now a Christmas tradition

GREAT BARRINGTON – He was passed from owner to owner, usually for about $100, even though he was too big to fit into the bed of a pickup truck.
Until this year, when someone managed to squeeze him in.
Now, Great Barrington's favorite holiday decoration — nicknamed by many as "Creepy Santa" — is back on Main Street, having made the ride from Paul Joffe’s cow pasture in New Marlborough.
“The cows keep their distance,” Joffe said.
“He’s made of fiberglass so he’s just a little unwieldy,” said Joffe, who reinstalled the roughly 12-foot-6-inch-tall Santa at his Flying Church commercial and retail complex, which includes the Flying Church Coffee cottage out front.
“He’s all empty inside,” Joffe said of this Santa's hollow core. “It’s all a façade. He's not scary at all when you lift him up.”
He's a little wild-eyed.
“I think it’s his big unflinching eyes and the fact that he's giant and he’s staring at you and won’t stop,” Joffe said. “Something about him is not right.”
Though he has a twin in Manchester, N.H., named “Demented Santa,” Joffe doesn't know who made Great Barrington’s.
“There’s no label on him or anything,” Joffe said.
There’s a little bit of history. The owner of Seward's Tires first brought him to town, Joffe said. A representative at Seward’s confirmed this but declined to elaborate.
Somehow the town inherited him, and at some point wanted to get rid of him. Two residents bought him for $100, and “used him as kind of a 'Christmas gag,'” Joffe said.
“One of their friends would arrive home and there would be this giant Santa blocking their front door,” he said.
Joffe bought him about five years ago. Last year, he did some paint touchups to his face.
“He’s a town fixture,” Joffe said. “ We’re just keeping up the tradition."