Pedestrian escapes serious injury Tuesday in a Great Barrington crosswalk

GREAT BARRINGTON — A pedestrian Tuesday escaped serious injury when he was struck by a car as he attempted to cross Bridge Street near the Berkshire Food Co-op.

The man was in the crosswalk when he was hit, Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Storti said in a news release. The pedestrian suffered "non-life-threatening injuries to his lower leg" and was taken by ambulance to Fairview Hospital.

Gloria Spector, 83, of Monterey, was cited for the accident. She was driving a 2008 Nissan when the car struck the man just after noon.

The crosswalk accident comes as officials and residents debate the safety of Main Street crosswalks, after a number of pedestrian accidents and close calls over the years. Officials recently voted to fortify those crosswalks with beacons and islands, but stopped short of tapering the four lanes to three.

The Bridge Street crosswalk is set in a high-traffic area just east of Main Street. Near it, cars are entering and exiting the Co-op and parking areas across the street, as well as heading east and west.