GREAT BARRINGTON — A Main Street cannabis dispensary that received some pushback during permitting from residents worried about another pot store announced Tuesday that it is holding its grand opening Friday.
Great Barrington Dispensary, whose product the company said in a statement is grown "in the clear air and natural sunshine in Wareham, MA," is also "committed to using environmentally-conscious cultivation methods, including the use of on-site artesian well water, custom soils with natural amendments, and traditional organic farming practices."
Some of its products are grown in the Berkshires.
The dispensary, owned by Coastal Cultivars, LLC, is leasing the lower level of the Gothic Revival-style former Christian Science Church building that dates to the 1850s. Formerly, McTeigue & McLelland jewelers occupied that space and the partners continue to own the property.
Dispensary co-owner Pepe Breton said the company is dedicated to a "personalized cannabis experience."
“Great Barrington and its surrounding towns have a rich history of innovation, a connection to the natural world, and an engaged community,” Breton said.
Breton also noted that the shop will also feature a craft brand cultivated by "local family farmers who are committed to sustainability and natural cultivation methods."