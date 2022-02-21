GREAT BARRINGTON — Residents planning to run for a position in town government in the May 10 annual election must take out nomination papers by March 18.
Voters who want to vote in the town election must register by 8 p.m. April 20 at Town Hall or on the town's website.
New candidates or incumbents must gather signatures to place their names on the ballot and return those to the Town Clerk's office at Town Hall by 5 p.m. on March 22.
The following boards and committees have openings: Select Board, Planning Board, Zoning Board of Appeals, Finance Committee, Library Trustees and Board of Health. The town Moderator is a one-year position, and is up for election annually.
Open positions and term lengths can be viewed on the town's website.