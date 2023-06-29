Great Barrington revoked the nonprofit status of the fairgrounds and is threatening a tax lien. Its owners claim the town is trying to force them to sell

GREAT BARRINGTON — The town says the nonprofit that owns the fairgrounds hasn’t paid its taxes that the town started charging it this year, and plans to put a lien on the property if those aren’t paid by Friday.

But those who run the 48-acre property say that they are tax exempt because of their nonprofit status. They also say this “tax taking” was sprung on them publicly and without warning.

The founders of the Fair Ground Community Redevelopment Project also say the town told them earlier this year that it revoked that nonprofit status, then went ahead this month with its public postings of the tax taking notice despite the nonprofit's pending appeal on the matter.

Fair Ground founders Bart and Janet Elsbach told The Eagle in a phone interview on Thursday that, on May 30, they had filed the appeal to state’s Appellate Tax Board, and expect the board's decision by the end of July.

Meanwhile, Fair Ground was one of 20 private and commercial property owners listed on the town’s June 13 tax taking notice. The notice was posted on the homepage of the town’s website, emailed to its mailing list and posted elsewhere by requirement, including to The Eagle’s legal notices page.

The Elsbachs wrote a rebuttal to the paper to explain why they believe this is unfair and why they view this as a government overstep. They think the town is angling for an acquisition of the fairgrounds, which town officials have denied.

The Elsbachs say Town Hall is viewing the fairgrounds through a different lens — one of potential revenue. They and their nonprofit board, on the other hand, view their stewardship of the land as an act of preservation of what is “an oasis sitting amidst aggressive development.”

The most recent idea floated publicly by town officials in the event of a town purchase was a park with activities like a skating rink. The town’s tax collector says the motive is simply to collect the $17,707.43 owed.

“We just want the money,” said Alicia Dulin, the town's tax collector and treasurer, adding that she will not be seizing property on Friday. After a lien is placed, there is ample time to set up a payment plan or pay in full before foreclosure starts in state Land Court — and the court docket has a two-year backlog. “It’s not by any means a quick process,” Dulin said.

Challenging the nonprofit status

The Elsbachs bought the former horse racing track and agricultural fair site between South Main Street and the Housatonic River in 2012. The all-volunteer nonprofit began cleaning up the overgrown property and making it available for events and farmers markets. They split off nine acres in 2016 and leased it for a solar farm, which generates taxes to the town.

But amid a struggle to deal with the remnants of horses and fairs, the Elsbachs entered into a tentative agreement with Suffolk Downs, which wanted to restore the track and condemned buildings for its new thoroughbred racing venture. But public distaste for the idea and other roadblocks appeared to have made the company back off.

The couple rebuffed subsequent offers that involved development of the property, and rejected negotiations with Town Hall, which in 2021 was eyeing it for purchase.

That peppery discourse did not sit well. Then came the public tax notice, which further curdled relations.

"Trying to portray us as tax evaders is not done in good faith," Bart Elsbach wrote. "It is part of an ongoing campaign to cast us in a damaging light and hamper us until we have to sell out, satisfying the agenda of some in Town Hall."

One town official said the decision to revoke nonprofit status and begin taxing the property was made by the Board of Assessors and Principal Assessor Ross Vivori, who is a member of that three-person panel.

"We value the fairgrounds as a property," said Select Board Chair Stephen Bannon, who referred all questions to Vivori. Vivori said he could not speak about the issue due to the pending appeal.

The Elsbachs say they are sticking to their original mission for a community space and land conservation, and that right now it is “currently host to a vibrant community garden and food sovereignty project serving dozens of local families.”

They question why the town revoked their nonprofit status. They say they received a letter about it earlier this year, but cannot find meeting minutes where this was discussed.

On the town’s website, the most recent minutes for Board of Assessor meetings date to November 2021. Posted agendas include executive sessions where this might have been raised, but those minutes are temporarily withheld.

The other 19 property owners on the tax-taking list had overdue taxes dating as far back as 2020, leading the Elsbachs to also question why the fairgrounds is on the list, as it's a property newly on the tax rolls and whose delinquency includes only two quarters of 2023. Dulin explained that her budget requires her to split up the postings and so she posted first those that owed the most.