It was an old Great Barrington farmhouse that enchanted generations. Last week, its time was up

GREAT BARRINGTON — For Christine Martin, something about the landscape struck her as very, very wrong while driving down Monument Valley Road last weekend.
“I pulled over, and I almost went off the road,” said Martin, who takes Monument Valley on her way home to Monterey. “I was heartsick.”
The problem was an omission in a particular picture-perfect Berkshires scene that countless generations of Berkshire residents have known all their lives — the 19th century Berle family farmhouse was, well, gone.
“The barns are there — that’s part of what’s weird about it,” said Kevin West, another Monterey resident who said he always admired the “handsome, austere” home while driving on the cut-through to Route 23. “The house is missing.”
The house at 4 Stony Brook Road didn't seem like it needed to be torn down.
“It seemed like just an old farmhouse that needed a little TLC,” West said.
That was the view from the road, apparently.
“The house had no insulation,” said Mary Berle, whose brother, Dolf Berle, of Texas, now owns the 17.9-acre farm. He's traveling and could not be reached for comment. “We nursed it along for a long time."
But Mary Berle, a former elementary school principal who works on the family’s sheep farm, said her grandparents had bought the property in the 1920s or 1930s, and that the home represents a former way of life in the Berkshires.
“We’re very serious about being good stewards, but the reality of [today] is that energy efficiency is important,” she said.
Martin, who knows the Berle family and who grew up in Stockbridge, said the farmhouse featured in some important moments in her life.
A friend who was renting it threw her a 30th birthday party there. Years later, when her son was in high school, he drove off the road near the property and landed in the nearby pond.
The farm was featured in a scene in the film “Before and After” starring Meryl Streep and Liam Neeson, Martin said.
Martin and West aren’t alone in missing the Berle farmhouse.
“I told my colleagues at work that is was gone,” said Martin, who works in real estate. “They said, 'Oh my god — that’s my favorite house.' ”