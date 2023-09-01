New Great Barrington fire chief sworn in on Friday is also a wildfire specialist

GREAT BARRINGTON — Scott Turner was sworn in on Friday as the town's new fire chief.
Turner previously spent more than a decade as fire chief at Three Rivers Fire Department in Palmer, according to outgoing Interim Fire Chief James Mead. He also has nearly 30 years of firefighting experience.
Previous experience includes more than 12 years as a wildland firefighter for the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation's Bureau of Forest Fire Control, according to his LinkedIn profile.
That included, "Assisting local fire departments on vegetation fires as an engine operator/engine boss, as well as Federal agencies on forest fires in the western U.S., and Prescribed Fire Operations in MA," his profile says.
Deputy Fire Chief for two years and a firefighter for the department for 30, Mead had taken over as interim chief to replace former Fire Chief Charles Burger.
In a June Great Barrington Fire Department Facebook post firefighters said they are excited to welcome Turner.
"We think he will fit in just fine," the post said. "He certainly has a look that we are accustomed to." The post ended with the department's standard, "Call us if you need us, we’ll be here for you!"
And in a Thursday Facebook post the department's members and officers praised Mead's leadership, saying they "would like to thank and congratulate Interim Chief Jim Mead for surviving … I mean stepping up and filling a void for the last 5 months. Jim stepped up and became a leader on April 1st — quickly learning there is a lot more to being chief than many would think."