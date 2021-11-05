A developer has opted not to buy a former Great Barrington nursing home, but another one is on deck

GREAT BARRINGTON — The developer who was granted town approval to convert a former nursing home into rental apartments has backed out. But, a new developer might be poised to take over the project.
The property in question is the former Great Barrington Nursing and Rehabilitation Center off Route 23 (Maple Avenue), within walking distance to downtown. The center closed in 2020.
Against the objections from neighbors, the Planning Board in March unanimously approved renovating the abandoned building into 30 studio, one- and two-bedroom units and increasing the size of the Colonial-style building by 17 percent, to 38,922 square feet.
In addition to increasing the building's square footage, the approved plans allow for a gym, public garden and dog-grooming station. The building sits on 4.1 acres, of which half are woodlands.
The developer, Jon Halpern, of Great Barrington Development LLC, of Southfield, confirmed to The Eagle that he has backed out from purchasing the property and redeveloping it.
“With everything that was going on with COVID and construction costs and because of my age, I just felt that it was a little bit beyond what I wanted to do at the moment,” he said. “But, I still have the permits and the plans, which have a value. I’m waiting to hear from this gentleman to see if he’s interested in making a deal.”
The property remains listed for $1.2 million. But, Richard Aldrich, director of commercial-industrial sales for Stone House Properties, told The Eagle on Friday, “We have an accepted offer.”
“It is now going to contract," he said. "We're waiting for the buyer’s signature.”
Aldrich said the potential buyer wishes to follow through with converting the building to apartments, though it’s not yet clear if he would take over from where Halpern left off. By following the approved plans, any future buyer could avoid appearing before town boards, where they might face public scrutiny, as Halpern did.
While supporting the building’s repurposing, some neighbors had raised concerns that the project, as presented, was outsize and not in keeping with the neighborhood.
Town officials have embraced redevelopment of the site into long-term rentals. Conditions on the approved special permit, which earlier had been backed by the Select Board, include a prohibition on renting units for fewer than 30 days.
The property is owned by Bear Mountain, a Connecticut-based health care provider that also owns Timberlyn Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation just down Route 23, to the west.