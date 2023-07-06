Great Barrington made a new law about weedkiller use on public property. Here's what it says

GREAT BARRINGTON — A new regulation makes it illegal for anyone but a state-licensed contractor to apply glyphosate-based weedkillers like Roundup to public property in town.

It is largely a symbolic gesture by the Board of Health that is meant to raise awareness since the town in recent years has rarely used herbicides containing glyphosate, a suspected carcinogen, in the town’s parks, ballfields, ponds and roadsides.

The Board of Health’s recent regulation will also allow the board to vet and approve proposals for its use in areas that are time-consuming and expensive to manually weed. The rule will require proof that organic methods were tried and unsuccessful, and also will give citizens a chance to weigh in on use of herbicides, and for abutters to be notified of an intent to use it.

The regulation, which went into effect on June 1, applies to all town property, but not to private property or farm fields, nor does it affect sales of glyphosate products. It follows a moratorium since 2021 while the board studied the evidence and heard from experts and citizens.

The scientific evidence that glyphosate likely causes cancer and other health problems in humans has stacked up. So have ongoing lawsuits on those grounds against Bayer, which bought Roundup manufacturer Monsanto in 2018.

The company as of last year has paid settlements totaling around $11 billion for over 100,000 lawsuits, according to Forbes, with another 30,000 lawsuits pending. The company said that by 2023 it would end sales of the Roundup in the home and garden market.

Still, the government and the scientific community are at odds.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer says glyphosate probably causes cancer in humans. Some research suggests, for instance, that exposure to the weed killer increases the risk of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma by 41 percent.

Government, however, doesn’t think so, and the courts have slapped it down for that. Last year, one appeals court ruling said the Environmental Protection Agency is wrong about it, and the U.S. Supreme Court allowed lawsuits against Bayer to move forward.

Green, then brown

Digesting all this information over the last few years, the Board of Health said it based its decision on the science that indicates that glyphosate “poses harm to developing children, adult human gut biome, pollinators, animals, agriculture and our food systems, and the environment as a whole.”

Town staff in recent years always tried to avoid using the weed killer, said town Health Agent Rebecca Jurczyk. Her husband, Sean VanDeusen, the town’s former Department of Public Works superintendent, “was very vocal” during his tenure about not wanting to use it, she added.

But sometimes the Conservation Commission approved its limited use at McAllister Wildlife Preserve, where invasive species had seized nature until a forestry crew broke much of its grip by hand-pulling and mowing. But so did crews using glyphosate applying it carefully to stubborn areas. Some of these sections have been released from the stranglehold, but the battle at the 94-acre refuge is uphill and continues.

“They tried to do it just mechanically,” said Michael Lanoue, a Conservation Commission member who is also chair of the Board of Health. He noted that the town applies for grants to tackle a section of the the preserve every year.

Spraying on the town’s agricultural land is another story, Lanoue said, and town can’t do anything about it.

“There’s fields on my street,” he said of the farmland, “one day they’re all green and the next day they’re all brown.”

As long as this and other regular use is happening without restraint, Lanoue said it wouldn't have been right to limit options of those whose work involves killing invasive species.

“No one wakes up and says, ‘Oh I want to use a pesticide,’” he added, “but it’s a good policy for our situation and it could be a stepping point.”

A stepping point for a total ban: That's what resident activist Nan Wile wants. “It just takes more work and more time and might cost more money,” Wile said, “but you’re not killing anything.”

It was Wile who brought the glyphosate matter to the board back in 2018, and never let up on its members — even though the pandemic.

Wile says she’s grateful for the board and these “little steps” toward a poison-free world. And she’d like glyphosate gone from store shelves, banished forever.

“What I really want,” Wile said, “ is for no one to use it.”