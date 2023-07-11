Great Barrington warns swimmers of 'dangerous' levels of bacteria in the Green River

GREAT BARRINGTON — Health officials issued a warning Tuesday afternoon that test results from water in a popular swimming area of the Green River showed “dangerous” levels of E. coli bacteria.

In a statement, the town’s Health Department said water testing at the Green River Beach area off Seekonk Cross Road prompted officials to post signs warning swimmers in the area.

The department won’t retest water at the swimming hole until July 17, and will pull down the signs if the water is back to levels below the danger threshold of 235 parts per million of E. coli.

Levels at the Seekonk beach had hit 344 parts per million, Health Agent Rebecca Jurczyk told The Eagle. Jurczyk said the other popular Green River swimming location to the south off Route 23 was also high — at 193.5 ppm, and that area is always posted with a warning sign indicated the potential for elevated levels of the bacteria.

"Anything over 235 [ppm] is likely to make someone sick," Jurczyk said, adding that it was the rainfall that raised levels. "I’m always concerned about the Green River and any section of it."

The Health Department regularly tests water in various swimming locations. Though this beach is on private property, people often flock here on warm days, as well as to other Green River swimming holes.

E. coli — or Escherichia coli — are bacteria found in the environment, foods and intestines of people and animals, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. E. coli are a large and diverse group of bacteria, and although most strains are harmless, some can be dangerous and cause a variety of illnesses.

The state requires cities and towns to test public and semipublic beaches weekly for E. coli during the warmer months.