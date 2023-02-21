What’s it like to grow up Black in ‘liberal’ Great Barrington? At Du Bois lecture, a Brooklyn artist talks about racism's wound to the soul

GREAT BARRINGTON — In Great Barrington, they fanned their liberalism like peacock feathers and still do. They composted and recycled and voted the right way.

And they still do.

But what they weren’t doing — and still often don’t — is talk about “the nuances of racism within ourselves,” Guillermo Delano Burrowes told an audience Monday night at the 26th Annual W.E.B. Du Bois Memorial Lecture Series at Bard College at Simon’s Rock.

The early college chose Burrowes this year to deliver his lecture, titled "The Languages Black Folks Speak: Letting Go of the Myth about Finding our True Voice."

From the subtleties that cause a Black child to dance with racism — in a town that still holds itself aloof from the progressive but still-dangerous white unconscious — an adult grows up.

Grows up traumatized.

“I was scared, scared of making eye contact, because I thought, 'What are you thinking about when you’re looking?’” he said, speaking of his shyness as a “silent little Black queer boy growing up here in Great Barrington.”

Now a Brooklyn, New York-based artist and writer, Burrowes is also known for his exploration of the split interior self that plagues the Black community.

Du Bois chronicled this “double consciousness” in his groundbreaking book, “The Souls of Black Folk.”

Burrowes, who is the nephew of the late Rev. Esther Dozier of the former Clinton A.M.E. Zion Episcopal Church — Dozier also founded the town’s early Du Bois celebration — returned to Great Barrington last year to revisit an exploration with art on the streets of downtown.

“How Do You See A Black Person?” was part of Burrowes’ “The Great Barrington Project: Unbleaching the Souls of Black Folk." He said the style was somewhat inspired by the performance art of Marina Abramovic.

What sparked it was a residual discomfort over what he saw at the Black Lives Matter protest at Town Hall in June 2020. He saw yet another display of the town’s white progressives congratulating themselves on social media without perhaps cutting deep into the course fibers of their own conditioning and taking a hard look.

He wrote a letter to the editor about it.

At Monday’s lecture he again spoke of those who check all the right political and social boxes — even by attending his talk — but don’t check that one cunning box that lies within.

He said it with a reference to the affliction of Du Bois' “double consciousness,” which creates a conflict between the soul and the inner architecture versus the acceptable surface behavior for Black citizens.

And, “The sense of always looking at oneself in the eyes of others,” Burrowes said, quoting Du Bois.

Damaging stuff. Slavery taking different forms, he noted.

'Smiled and went on my way'

It appears he shares much in common with that scholar, poet and giant of the civil rights movement. Burrowes grew up near Du Bois’ birthplace on Church Street. Like Du Bois, he was rejected by a girl he had a crush on at a Great Barrington middle school after giving her card. After seeing Burrowes' card, she said something about how her parents wouldn’t approve.

“I smiled and went on my way, but inwardly, it felt like an early death — you know, oh, my Blackness constitutes being a problem,” Burrowes said.

But it was reading Du Bois’ account of it, while in his 30s, that all those lifelong inner contortions made sense. So much emotional shrapnel from the “color line,” as Du Bois called it, making mischief in the soul.

Which also can lead to drug use, something Burrowes said he struggled with in the past and overcame. And it leads to questions about what one's real and true voice will be saying, and can people handle it.

“I can’t always use my authentic voice,” Burrowes told the audience, responding to those who tried to prepare him for the lecture by telling him to be "true" and "authentic."

He pointed to behavioral expectations infused by a white world into so many aspects of life, including speaking, writing and education. He said these are lauded as the way out of poverty and a way to reach that “holy grail” of being middle class.

And what to do around the police.

“My body reacts in a certain way because I know their system is set up and you have to speak in a certain way and you have to be a certain way,” he said.

Du Bois knew all about these chains, the enslavement of the soul. The internalized racism.

Burrowes’ talk suggests Dr. Du Bois also was a healer.

He told his audience early on that he found himself questioning why they would come to hear him speak. By the end, he read another passage by Du Bois, and said he was working to embrace even those harsh inner voices.

“I no longer wonder why I’m here,” he said. “I no longer question whether my voice matters.”