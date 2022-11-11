Great Barrington has a new health inspector. He'll have more than 130 food establishments to check up on

GREAT BARRINGTON — The town announced Friday it hired a new health inspector, one who knows his way around a restaurant kitchen.
Stephen Browning, who worked as a chef for more than 20 years, was most recently the executive chef at Prairie Whale, which he helped open in 2012, according to a press release from the town.
The health inspector is responsible for making sure local businesses follow state and local sanitary codes and enforces Board of Health regulations and health-related bylaws.
In Great Barrington, this includes 130 food establishments, investigation of sanitary code complaints and nuisance complaints, the release says.
Browning, who holds a degree from the Culinary Institute of America, worked as an executive chef, sous chef and other culinary roles in the New York City and Brooklyn dining circuit.
The department's health agent, Rebecca Jurczyk, said she is excited for Browning to come on board.
"His friendly and diligent work ethic makes him a great fit for community inspections," she said.
Browning is looking forward to his new role.
"I am also very excited to have some life balance and normal work hours to spend time with my wife, family and friends," he said. "This is a great change."