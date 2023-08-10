Great Barrington board to weigh taxing all home and commercial real estate sales over $1 million

GREAT BARRINGTON — One town official looking to funnel more money toward people who need help paying for housing is proposing to tack on a fee to all real estate deals over $1 million.

The 1 percent “real estate transfer fee” would be split by buyers and sellers. The cut would be taken off all kinds of real estate including single family homes, land and commercial sales, though transfers between family or for use as affordable or workforce housing would be exempt.

Select Board Vice Chair Leigh Davis presented her proposal to the board at its meeting Monday as she continues to spearhead affordable housing initiatives along with members of the board’s Housing Subcommittee of which she is chair.

Davis says the plan is worth it — such a small price for such a high reward. The data she pulled from the town Assessor’s office, she says, bears this out.

Had the 1 percent "fee" been in place for the 148 real estate sales last year, Davis notes, it would have generated more than $200,000 for the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

Four other municipalities have such a measure and others are working on it. A bill pending in the Legislature would give towns flexibility about how to tailor a fee policy to the community.

Whatever the board and voters decide, it won’t be quick.

The Select Board will hear public comment before taking a vote to pass the measure to voters at the annual town meeting in May, said board Chair Stephen Bannon. Davis said it could take years before the policy takes effect, and the governor will have to sign off on it.

But Davis, who works for a nonprofit that creates and manages affordable housing, said the need to fill the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund’s coffer is urgent.

She cited a housing crisis in which people who can’t afford housing costs or even find available apartments or homes, and said it is worth putting the measure in motion to pay for various strategies that would either create new affordable housing or keep elderly people on fixed incomes in their homes.

It’s also a way, she added, to make sure the town's restaurants and shops can be staffed.

“The displacement of longtime locals and our workforce continues,” Davis said, also pointing to a Washington Post analysis of national real estate data showing that 45 percent of homes bought last year in Great Barrington, Egremont and New Marlborough were paid for with cash. “If this isn’t a call to action, I don’t know what is.”

Evidence that there is plenty of wealth in these hills is not isolated to these three South County towns, whose all-cash home purchases were at the 45 percent level since around 2017, and down from previous years.

More about cash purchases in the Berkshires from The Washington Post In Lee, 57 percent of home sales in 2022 were cash purchases, according to The Post’s analysis. In Lenox 62 percent were bought with cash. In Pittsfield and surrounding towns, buyers also paid cash in 38 percent of sales — a steady rate since 2017, according to The Post.

Real estate and economic experts interviewed for that story said it is the wealthy who were able to buy homes quickly with cash to outgun bidders during the pandemic. And during the post-pandemic cooling period, one expert said, the rich were able to then avoid the high counter-inflationary interest rates by paying cash rather than financing.

People fled cities for the south, the suburbs and rural areas like Berkshire County.

All of this obliterated much of the available housing inventory in the Berkshires and sent the prices of what was left through the roof — amid what were already too few apartments and affordable homes.

The housing market has tipped out of balance in what is a "national housing affordability crisis," CNBC reported last month. The news site ranked Massachusetts as the fourth most expensive state in the U.S. to live in.

The proposed "fee" — which by many definitions is really a tax since it is not payment for a service and is compulsory — points back to whether the town should tax the rich or property rich in town.

Not everyone thinks so. One resident opposed to the idea wondered why such a fee is limited to real estate when only the rich can afford to shop at many places in town.

“If the aim here is to get a transfer of wealth from the wealthy in Great Barrington, why not put an extra tax on Guido’s [market]?” said resident Trevor Forbes, who said he found it ironic that another “tax” was proposed at a Town Hall known for its Revolutionary War-era uprising over British rule and taxes.

Some people are simply house rich from a property purchase made decades ago right after World War II, said resident Michelle Loubert, who said she believes the proposal is divisive.

“And lo and behold, maybe today, it is worth a million dollars,” she said. “They may not have a lot of money in the bank.”

But Fred Clark, who is chair of the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, said this fee is another tax, like that paid for a car purchase or for excise taxes that maintain infrastructure.

Except that it is worthy, Clark said, and would help the community “come to the aid of our neighbors,” and would use the real estate market to “help balance” a lopsided situation.