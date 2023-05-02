Great Barrington voters refuse to gut short-term rental regs but say yes to vacation sublets by renters

GREAT BARRINGTON — It was yet another marathon annual town meeting where the mood crackled with worry over a housing crisis.

At the end of a nearly five-hour session Monday night, voters decided against weakening short-term rental regulations approved last year and boosted zoning changes to help move affordable projects along.

Convened in the auditorium at Monument Mountain Regional High School for the first time since the pandemic struck, voters also said no to money for a developer whose housing project doesn't include enough affordable units.

Residents approved the town’s $14.6 million operating budget for fiscal 2024 as well as its $19.89 million share of the Berkshire Hills Regional School District budget.

“A tough inflationary cycle,” said district Superintendent Peter Dillon, referring to the 7.3 percent increase over this years’ budget.

Regardless, residents also said yes to buying new things like trucks and extensive work to roads and bridges for a total $8.2 million capital budget.

That amount included $350,000 to bring a broadband backbone to Housatonic, which was skipped over in the state's buildout against the town's urging, said Christopher Rembold, town planner and assistant town manager.

Also approved were some changes to zoning bylaws that include making it easier to build affordable housing and loosen the restrictions on accessory dwelling units on residential properties for extra living space.

By a 115-42 vote they also passed a citizen’s petition to pause 5G technology — the fifth generation mobile network — in town until the government considers all the scientific evidence and updates its exposure limits to radio frequency emissions.

Voters also approved another petition, created by William Nappo, to direct the town to buy and run the Housatonic Water Works Co. due to a crisis of both discolored water and a struggle to keep cancer-causing chemicals under control. Resident Carol Diehl asked that the purchase be immediate and it passed with that language.

But it is the scarcity and expense of housing that drew the most passion.

Voters rejected money for a project by Alander Group to convert the Mahaiwe Block into 22 apartments, with two made affordable through Alander's $250,000 request for Community Preservation Act money to subsidize those two units for 10 years.

A number of residents thought it was unfair. “What is the mechanism that we need to engage as a town in order to get a better deal for affordable housing,” said Anne Alquist, who wanted those units to be affordable into perpetuity.

Residents indicated they generally don’t like giving taxpayer money to private businesses. But some said private capital is often needed to make a lot of things happen.

Alander developer Ian Rasch said the math shows that what he was requesting and what the town is getting in terms of more housing was a “a pretty good return on public investment."

He pointed to social benefits of more mixed-income units. Segregated housing so common in the Berkshires is a “disgrace,” he said. “There’s rich people housing and poor people housing,” Rasch added.

There’s also been no housing at all, particularly for renters. That’s one reason the town approved limits to short-term rentals last year after a year of division and turmoil.

Several citizen’s petitions sought to undo some of those, but voters narrowly agreed with just one, which would allow renters to sublet a short-term rental, a proposal floated by Planning Board member Jonathan Hankin.

Not so the other petitions. Voters rejected one that would stop the town from using a company to monitor rentals for the town, something its author, Daniel Seitz, called “truly Orwellian” since it gathers data also provides a way for neighbors to report on each other. Seitz’s other petition, one that would allow property owners to offer more than one short-term rental, also failed.

Trice Atchison, who is Seitz's wife, pointed to how civility in the short-term rental debate over the last year also has failed, with "demonizing, otherizing" those who disagree. “I even heard hissing back here,” she said, gesturing to the back of the auditorium.