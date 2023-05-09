Ben Elliott gets big win for Select Board in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — Ben Elliott won a three-year seat on the Select Board Tuesday by a wide margin after a contested race that centered on affordable housing, economic development and solving a water crisis in Housatonic.

Elliott received 578 votes to Sharon Gregory’s 364 for the seat held for nearly nine years by outgoing board member Ed Abrahams.

The election came at a moment of post-pandemic economics, and one where affordable housing, clean water in Housatonic are primary concerns for residents.

Elliott, 36, a town native who lives in Housatonic, has said other top concerns are affordable and available childcare and making the town more attractive and affordable for young workers. He also supports school district consolidation and a merger of Monument Mountain and Mount Everett regional high schools.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

Gregory, previously a Finance Committee member, has also been a longtime citizen advocate who has spent the last several years working to solve Housatonic’s water crisis. She said she would continue that work no matter the outcome of the election.

In the other contested race for two Library Board of Trustees seats, Sandra Pantorno received 583 votes; Robert M. Schaeffer received 554 votes. The third candidate, John Breasted, received 266.

The Select Board will hold a reorganizational meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m., as well as discuss other items on the agenda.