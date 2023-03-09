Longtime Great Barrington Fire Chief Charlie Burger is leaving his post. Deputy Chief Dan Mead will serve as interim chief

GREAT BARRINGTON — Longtime Fire Chief Charles Burger is leaving his post at the end of the month.

Burger told Eileen Mooney's NEWSletter that he is moving to Pennsylvania and returning to engineering work that he said "is a lot less stressful."

Dan Mead, a 28-year veteran of the department and deputy chief since 2021, will serve as interim chief until a committee decides on a permanent replacement, according to a statement issued by the town Thursday.

The town will be in “good hands” with Mead, Burger said.

Known around town as “Charlie,” Burger has been a firefighter with the department for 20 years and chief since 2012, when former chief Harry Jennings resigned for health reasons.

Burger is admired for his professionalism and dedication. He oversaw the response to a range of emergencies that included numerous rescues of people and dogs from atop Monument Mountain. He often warned that dogs should be leashed when hiking the peak.

Most recently he told The Eagle — for a story about the potential for hazardous spill or explosions from train derailments — that his department is stockpiling equipment to better respond should there be a major spill of hazardous materials into the Housatonic River.

“Chief Burger has been a great asset to the town during his years as chief,” said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski in a statement. “We wish him well and are pleased that Mead will bring his experience and expertise to the interim role.”

Burger could not be reached for comment Thursday.