GREAT BARRINGTON — It’s been more than three hard years since the owners of Taft Farms have been able to drive a load of pumpkins or squash across the Housatonic River on Division Street.

For more than three years, residents had to make a loop around town to get from one side of Great Barrington to another.

But now, the cut-through is back.

On Tuesday, at 9:55 a.m., the town’s Public Works Superintendent Joseph Aberdale declared the now-one-lane Division Street bridge open for business.

This bridge has stoplights at both ends and a pedestrian path on its north side. The weight limits for trucks remain what they were before the closure.

It's been a hard go for residents and some businesses since the state declared an emergency shutdown due to structural problems. Those festered for decades due to deferred maintenance and, some residents say, use by trucks over legal weight limits.

The new span is temporary. It is unclear when a permanent two-lane bridge will be installed. That’s on hold until an expected state grant comes in.

The shutdown disrupted lives, and especially those connected to Taft Farms, whose growing fields span both sides of the river.

The town posted to Facebook the inaugural crossing by Paul Tawczynski, whose father owns the farm and store. Tawczynski hauled a load of butternut squash over the new bridge Tuesday morning.