Great Barrington Select Board candidate Sharon Gregory says she’s ready to take on Housatonic water and rally for a high school merger

GREAT BARRINGTON — Sharon Gregory was studying pre-med and German when an advisor told her she’d be better in business.

But wait — hers was a family of doctors. “My parents,” she said she thought at the time, “would kill me,”

Yet Gregory knew it was true — she was a natural at student government since sixth grade, as well as at violin and piano.

“After talent hour I would call to order the class meeting,” Gregory said of her pre-adolescent days growing up in Sacramento, Calif. As a fourth-generation Chinese-American.

Anyone who is a regular at municipal meetings in town can easily picture the young Gregory doing this. Though when she isn’t digging into all kinds of data like town and school budgets, cannabis revenues and projections, and water company ledgers, she still plays the piano, and also loves to design gardens, paint and cook.

That college advisor was on to something. Gregory graduated with a business degree and continued on to graduate studies in New York City where she would take up work that included corporate management on Wall Street. Her resume is long.

Now, Gregory is running for the Select Board seat held for nearly nine years by Ed Abrahams. Challenging her is Housatonic resident Ben Elliott.

Town elections are on Tuesday, May 9.

Whether she wins or not, Gregory says she’ll continue her advocacy for what she says are the town’s major issues. Clean water for Housatonic Water Works Co. customers who are suffering through water discoloration and elevated cancer-causing chemicals one at the top of her list. So is the possible merger between Monument Mountain and Mount Everett regional high schools, as well as the two school districts.

She says she can do more on this and other issues with a seat at the big table.

Not ignoring the numbers

In the decades since she moved permanently to town from Manhattan after 9/11 — she bought a home here 40 years ago, first in Sheffield — Gregory has helped spearhead various moves for change around issues like zoning and school consolidation — the latter is now nearing a vote, in part due to her relentlessness over the years.

She’s been an activist for variety of town causes, as well as sat on town boards, including the Finance Committee. Most recently helped drive more awareness at the state level about water troubles in Housatonic. More than a decade ago, Gregory oversaw the redevelopment of the former Bryant School, turning it into the headquarters for Jane Iredale Mineral Cosmetics while the company’s vice president for Corporate Development and Planning.

Gregory isn’t shy about what she thinks after taking her research “all the way to the bottom,” she said in a recent interview. Here are more on Gregory’s positions.

On school consolidation: As plans are studied for a new or renovated Monument High for three towns — or eight with a merger — Gregory said she’ll support a new school in either size,but thinks the eight-town option will give South County students more educational opportunities, especially a robust vocational center for all of South County. She says education is a major economic driver both for education and families considering a move here. “People cannot ignore the numbers,” she said of population declines that are matched with a loss of state education dollars.

Speaking of heavy school costs, current and projected further drops in town cannabis revenue could be an upset: This money has been used to keep the tax rate down given high school and other costs, Gregory said. She wants to stay alert on this.

How does the town buy and run Housatonic Water Works Co.? While “the numbers still need to be crunched,” Gregory supports financing through borrowing and government grants a town acquisition and overhaul of the waterworks. She’d like to see the creation of a new town-run water company, and cooperation with the Great Barrington Fire District on each using the other for a backup supply.

The airport: Gregory says she supports Walter J. Koladza airport,and that her past reticence about its operations were rooted in concerns it posed a threat to the water supply.

Short-term rentals: Gregory will continue to support restrictions enacted last year.