Can't afford to repair your roof or furnace? Great Barrington is giving away up to $50K in no-interest loans to eligible homeowners

GREAT BARRINGTON — Eligible homeowners may be able to receive no-interest loans to help them fix a host of household problems.

Gov. Maura Healey's administration has given the town $1.35 million in Community Development Block Grant money to help low- and moderate-income residents who need help fixing roofs, furnaces and other expensive items with loans of up to $50,000, the town announced in a statement on Tuesday.

The Regional Housing Rehab program money will accommodate up to 24 town homeowners at zero percent interest and deferred payment. The loans are forgiven if the homeowner stays in the property for at least 15 years.

More Housing Rehab Program details The maximum eligible income for a two-person household is $60,250; $75,300 for a four-person household

A professional program manager and rehab specialist work with the homeowners on their approved project

Previously, many contractors have been local, so the program is also an important local economic catalyst

Applications will be made available before the end of this calendar year

"Funds cover building code repairs, weatherization, lead paint abatement, handicap accessibility and emergency funds for leaking roofs, failed furnaces and septic systems," the town's statement said.

The program is "first-come/first-served," and priority will be given to fixing areas of a home that violate health and safety laws.

The state grant program is intended to help small cities and towns receive funding for projects that help low- and moderate-income residents. The program is overseen by the state Department of Housing and Community Development with money from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The program typically receives a flurry of applications from homeowners, as it did during another round of funding for Great Barrington and Egremont in early 2020. Households throughout Berkshire County also have benefited over the years.

Town officials said they are grateful and excited to receive more of this grant money, particularly because of the financial struggles faced by many town residents.

“Great Barrington has been very proactive in creating new affordable homes and apartments in recent years, but it is equally important to provide funds for homeowners to ensure their homes are safe, healthy and energy-efficient," said Town Manager Mark Pruhenski.

“Rehabilitation of existing homes is a key aspect of our town’s affordable housing strategy," said Christopher Rembold, assistant town manager and director of planning and community development.