Got opinions about a proposal to tax real estate deals in Great Barrington? A forum for residents is set for next week

GREAT BARRINGTON — Residents will have an opportunity next week to ask questions or let town officials know what they think about a proposed tax on real estate deals.

The Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday both at Town Hall and on Zoom that will include a public input session on the proposed “Real Estate Transfer Fee.”

The policy would involve the town taking a 1 percent cut of real estate transactions over $1 million and giving the revenue to the town’s Affordable Housing Trust Fund.

The trust could then use the money for various housing initiatives that could include buying properties or helping people stay in their homes.

Buyers and sellers would split the tax on transactions for all types of real estate, including commercial property and land. Transfers between family or for affordable housing would be exempt, under the proposal spearheaded by board Vice Chair Leigh Davis, who also is chair of the board’s Housing Subcommittee.

With data from the town’s assessor, Davis found that had the transfer fee been in place last year, the town's 148 real estate sales would have generated more than $200,000 for the trust fund.

If the board approves the measure, it will then have to go before voters at either the tentative Oct. 23 special town meeting, or at annual town meeting in May. The state Legislature will also have to approve it.

The proposal is another potential measure sparked by the expense and unavailability of housing in town. It's also a national problem, one that has been worsened by inflation and other economic forces. CNBC last month ranked Massachusetts as the fourth most expensive state in the U.S. to live in. In South County, the pandemic saw a rush of buyers and an increase in cash payments that drove prices up higher and removed available housing stock.

While advocates say it would help balance out a lopsided real estate market and help those who need it, critics have told officials they see the fee as yet another divisive policy and one that taxes those who have found themselves house-rich and cash-poor in the current economy.