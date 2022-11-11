GREAT BARRINGTON — A second company chosen by the town as a potential developer of the former Housatonic School presented plans for 10 rental apartments geared for workers making between $50,000 and $80,000 a year.

WDM Properties, LLC and CT Management Group presented their proposal to the Select Board Monday for the two-bedroom apartments at a monthly rate of $1,765, not including electric and air conditioning costs.

David G. Carver, project manager, said the monthly rent would be capped at no higher than 30 percent of the area’s median income, which Carver said is $92,100, citing Berkshire County data from the U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development.

While that yields a maximum monthly rent of $2,300 including utilities, Carver said that to reach the “target market” and stay competitive among area rentals they are setting the rate at $1,765 and letting tenants pay for A/C and electricity — estimated at $125 per month.

The company would enter into a 30-year agreement with the town to hold rents down for residents using that federal benchmark as a cap — this year it is $92,100, but that will change over the years due to inflation and other economic forces.

This is the second plan for the historic building presented to the board this month after officials issued a third request for proposals to redevelop the long-vacant and deteriorating school.

Sign-up for The Berkshire Eagle's free newsletters Sign up

The board decided to focus on a redevelopment that involves housing, given a shortage of all types of housing — particularly rentals.

Earlier this month Arete Ventures Inc. and Maybenexttime Inc. presented a plan for 14 market-rate apartments, four of which would meet the government’s lower income housing standards. Arete said the apartments would be affordable for working locals like educators, health care and public safety workers, but did not specify a monthly cost. That renovation would also involve commercial tenants, like a nonprofit and a cafe.

WDM, whose recent projects include the new apartments at St. Mary’s church in Pittsfield and Wayfair’s new space at the Clock Tower Business Center, says its $3.5 million plan for the 10 apartments is considered a way to fill a need for those residents who make too much to qualify for subsidized housing, but for whom housing costs are unreachable.

“Over the past 50 years the production of rental housing has lagged far behind the production of deep subsidy low income housing regulated by the federal government,” Carver said.

WDM plans to use historic tax credits as well as $650,000 in funding from the town. Applying for those subsidies will put the plan on a timeline to start work in late fall of 2023 and complete the project by Oct. 2024.

The board intends to discuss both the proposals at its Nov. 21 meeting.